KHCPL South to host exhibit about women’s voting rights

During the month of August, the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library will host a new popup exhibition from the National Archives, called Rightfully Hers, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

Rightfully Hers contains simple messages exploring the history of the ratification of the 19th amendment, women’s voting rights before and after the 19th, and its impact today.

Despite decades of marches, petitions, and public debate to enshrine a woman’s right to vote in the constitution, the 19th Amendment – while an enormous milestone – did not grant voting rights for all. The challenges of its passage reverberate to the ongoing fight for gender equity today.

"The ratification of the 19th Amendment was a landmark moment in American history that dramatically changed the electorate, and although it enshrined in the U.S. Constitution fuller citizenship for women many remained unable to vote,” said Rightfully Hers co-curator Jennifer N. Johnson.

“KHCPL has materials, databases, and programs to provide education about a variety of topics,” said Director of Marketing Lisa Fipps. “So we love bringing in exhibits that do as well. We encourage people to check out materials about women’s voting rights after they view the exhibit. We’ll have a special display nearby.”

KHCPL South is the host site for Rightfully Hers. Patrons can explore the exhibit during normal library hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

About Rightfully Hers

Rightfully Hers is organized by the National Archives and Records Administration. In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the National Archives has launched a nationwide initiative and major exhibition that explores the generations-long fight for universal woman suffrage. The exhibition is presented in part by the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission and the National Archives Foundation through the generous support of Unilever, Pivotal Ventures, Carl M. Freeman Foundation in honor of Virginia Allen Freeman, AARP, and Denise Gwyn Ferguson.