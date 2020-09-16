When the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library transitions from its current online catalog to Wise, patrons will no longer have access to their for later, in progress, and completed shelves. So KHCPL will allow patrons to print that information free, up to 50 pages.

“We know people love those shelves,” said KHCPL Director of Marketing Lisa Fipps. “I am one of them. I use the shelves to keep track of books I’ve read and want to read. The bad news is that beginning on Friday, Sept. 18, you’ll no longer have access to those shelves. The good news is we’ve found a simple solution so that you can keep the information. You just need to print the shelves.”

Here’s how to print a shelf.

• Log on to the KHCPL catalog.

• Click on a shelf that you use.

• Click on the print icon on the right.

• Print.

“Since this inconvenience is because of the catalog change, we’re picking up the tab for those printouts, allowing you to print up to 50 pages of shelf information free at any KHCPL location, except the bookmobiles, which don’t have printers,” Fipps said. “There’s even more good news. Wise allows you to create all kinds of shelves and name them. You could have the Best Books I’ve Ever Read shelf, The Books Friends Recommend I Read shelf, New Books by My Favorite Authors shelf, and so on. In the end, you’re getting not only more shelves, but also shelves that are more customizable. We regret that patrons can’t transfer the information over to the new system, and thank everyone, in advance, for their patience and understanding.”

For more information about printing shelf information, call any KHCPL location: KHCPL Main, 765-457-3242 and press 4; KHCPL South, 765-453-4150; or KHCPL Russiaville, 765-883-5112. Anyone needing assistance printing their shelf information can stop by any customer service desk at KHCPL Main, South, or Russiaville.