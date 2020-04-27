KHCPL offers free audio books downloads just for teens

The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library and its vendor partners are offering two free audiobook downloads per week – that are great for teens 13 and up – for the next 13 weeks, starting April 30 through July 29.
SYNC is sponsored by AudioFile Magazine and titles are delivered through Sora, the student reading app from OverDrive. You can download the Sora app from Apple or Google.
Sign up with SYNC at audiobooksync.com and you’ll get notifications each week when the audiobooks are ready to download. Please note: Signing up for the alerts will not send you the titles. The alerts will only tell you when and where the title is available to load into the app.
These are the books that will be free during the 13-week period.
- The 57 Bus by Dashka Slater
- The Brontë Plot by Katherine Reay
- Burn Baby Burn by Meg Medina
- A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens
- Disappeared by Francisco X. Stork
- Easy Prey by Catherine Lo
- Fake by Eric Simonson
- Faust by Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe
- Fresh Ink by Lamar Giles
- Hope Nation by Rose Brock
- In Search of Us by Ava Dellaira
- Into White by Randi Pink
- Kindred by Octavia E. Butler
- Like No Other by Una Lamarche
- Mark of The Raven by Morgan L. Busse
- Mexican Whiteboy by Matt De La Peña
- Monday’s Not Coming by Tiffany D. Jackson
- The Music of What Happens by Bill Konigsberg
- New York 2140 by Kim Stanley Robinson
- Picture Us in The Light by Kelly Loy Gilbert
- Secret Soldiers by Paul B. Janeczko
- Serpent & Dove by Shelby Mahurin
- The Silence Between Us by Alison Gervais
- Sisters Matsumoto by Philip Kan Gotanda
- Stalking Jack the Ripper by Kerri Maniscalco
- Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare
Questions can be directed to Lisa Fipps at lfipps@KHCPL.org or contact us via social media.