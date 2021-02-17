KHCPL, IUPUI partner for Discover Indiana tour of Howard County

In partnership with Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, the Discover Indiana project announced the release of interactive stories about Kokomo’s history of artistic innovation on the web at https://publichistory.iupui.edu/tours/show/51.
Made possible by a Digital Public Projects Grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, KHCPL developed a digital tour highlighting unique and interesting historical people, places, and events in Kokomo, Indiana.
The tour explores two beloved artists from Kokomo: painter and printmaker Harris “Misch” Kohn and children’s book author and illustrator Norman Bridwell. Misch Kohn is celebrated for “breaking the shackles of conventionality” by starting new trends in printmaking. Kohn’s work can be seen on display at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Temple B’Nai Israel, and Indiana University Kokomo. Children around the world have been captivated by Norman Bridwell’s books about Clifford the Big Red Dog since he first appeared in print in 1963. Bridwell’s original illustrations are on display at the main and south branches of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library.
“We are so pleased to welcome Kokomo-Howard County Public Library to the Discover Indiana project. KHCPL Assistant Director Doug Workinger and Director of Marketing Lisa Fipps have done extraordinary work in developing their tour,” said Dr. Jennifer Guiliano, who leads the Discover Indiana project. “The library joins twenty-three other tours featuring history from around the state of Indiana that highlight our remarkable and unique local history.”
Local photographer Kelly Lafferty provided the photos.
Discover Indiana is a project of the Public History Program at IUPUI, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology, and the Indiana Historical Society. It uses the Omeka+Curatescape platform to distribute interpretive stories about the history, architecture, culture, and people of the state of Indiana on the web.
For more information on the Discover Indiana project or to view the entire tour, please visit discoverin.org.