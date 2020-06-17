KHCPL expanding its hours

The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library is increasing the hours it’ll be open to serve the public.
Starting June 22, KHCPL will be open to the public at the following times and days, with the exception of KHCPL Russiaville, which is closed on Wednesdays:
- 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays
- 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays
KHCPL will continue to limit computer usage and to encourage patrons to keep their visits shorter than usual. KHCPL also asks that visitors wear masks.
To stay abreast of all KHCPL news and happenings, follow the library on social media through Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.