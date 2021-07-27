KHCPL butterfly garden offers nature, education to south branch visitors

“Remember when we were kids?” asked, Marion Cable, a member of the Howard County Master Gardener’s Association, standing in the butterfly garden at the Kokomo Howard County Public Library (KHCPL) South Branch. “Your car would be covered with bugs, butterflies, all kinds of things. Now, no. You don’t see that many.”

“Your windshield would be bombarded,” added Lori Hugley, head of the KHCPL branches.

“We can do something to help the [bugs] that do make it,” Cable said. “We can give them some place to live that is safe and doesn’t have pesticides all over it.”

The butterfly garden isn’t there just as an ornament, something pretty to look at. It, along with the community gardens growing right beside it, were built with a focus on being a safe and habitable environment for many kinds of insects.

The garden officially opened in September 2020 and was yet another partnership between the Library and the Master Gardener Association. It’s a partnership and goal that dates back to 2015’s “Grow the Solution Together” educational event about pollinators and native plants.

Standing in the garden now one is surrounded by New England Aster and Milkweed, Purple Cone Flowers and Black-eyed Susans. Busy bees bumble back and forth from flower to flower. The butterflies, however, are absent. “It’s usually around noon when some of [the butterflies] show up,” said Cable. “They sleep in.” She said that Monarchs, swallowtails, red admirals, buckeyes, and painted ladies often visit. “They use the nectar plants for food and host plants are where they lay their eggs.”

Flowers and bugs are not the only features of the garden. It also contains a bee bath, butterfly slurry, and for visitors, several statues, benches to sit and relax on or read a book, and a meditation area complete with a basket full of worry stones. There is also a caterpillar house, though caterpillars have been missing this year. A rain garden is expected to arrive next year. Guided tours are also available although those interested should call ahead.

Cable said the need for spaces like butterfly gardens comes as more habitats are destroyed and pesticides continue to wreak havoc on the insect population. “We are encouraging people to do this on their own, too,” she said. “They can come out here and learn how to do it. It doesn’t have to be big. It can be a very small garden as long as you don’t use pesticides and you put in host and pollinator plants for them. You are good to go.”

“We have a lot of people who will walk out here, look at the gardens, and then come inside and say ‘hey, what is that? How can I get one? How can I help? Can I donate?” said Hugley.

Master Gardeners maintain the garden with some extra help. Alongside the garden sit over 30 plots that make up the community garden, something that is more aesthetic than what one normally expects a community garden to be. You can look, but please don’t take (Cable stresses this is also true for the Butterfly garden—removing plants, cocoons, and other materials diminishes the effectiveness of the overall environment). Green thumbs can rent a raised bed plot for just $20 a year or a flat bed for $10. Some gardeners use the plots to plant vegetables, others to add their own touch of beauty to the library’s grounds. Those interested in maintaining a plot can call 453-4150 to be added to the waitlist.

The library also hoped the gardens give Howard County residents—and those from outside the county—an opportunity to get outside. Similar efforts date back to 2016 when the library and the Master Gardeners teamed up to create the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom at the Russiaville branch.

It now also contains a play area and a seed library. While space is limited at the downtown branch, the library has still installed a small play area for children.

“We’re trying to offset some of the things we can’t control—government regulations, pesticides,” Cable explained. “It kills [bugs]. We have to have pollinators in order to survive. If they don’t eat then we don’t eat.”

“And we want to eat,” added Hugley.