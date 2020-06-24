KHCPL begins Off the Books podcast

The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library is joining the world of podcasts with “Off the Books.”
In a relaxed conversation, KHCPL employees Samantha and Bethann chat about all things Young Adult and beyond. They explore new genres such as new adult, laugh with special guests, get off topic a time or two (or all the time), and argue over the quality of romance novels as they share their favorite reads with you. For those who love anything young adult and beyond or just want to hang out and have a conversation, join them.
“KHCPL is always reviewing the various services we provide and ways in which we can reach out to the community,” said Lisa Fipps, KHCPL director of marketing. “We know there are a lot of people who love podcasts, and so we can reach out to them through off the Books.”
According to International Podcasting Day, “Over half the U.S. population (165 million people) have listened to a podcast. Podcast listeners consume an average of seven different shows per week. There are over 700,000 active podcasts and 29 million podcast episodes available. The most popular age group for podcasts listeners is 25 to 44, which makes up 49% of total listeners."
Find Off the Books at https://soundcloud.com/user-843038264. A link will be posted on KHCPL's Facebok pages each Thursday.