The Kokomo Housing Authority (KHA) and Four County are offering a new youth group program to the residents of Garden Square, a KHA property.

The youth group program was proposed to Four County by Chris Westlake, the ROSS Coordinator for KHA. Already offering homework clubs twice a week, Westlake recognized the need for activities and structured time after school for youth.

Programming began in October and will continue through the 2020-2021 academic school year. Four County group facilitators are following evidence-based curriculum to provide skill building activities in the group structure. Four County certified skills trainers are actively facilitating the groups on a weekly basis. These team members are utilizing curriculum provided by Choose Love Movement™, a nonprofit organization with a mission to create safer and more loving communities through groundbreaking next generation social and emotional learning (SEL) programs suited for all stages of life.

"We are excited for the opportunity to expand and extend our youth programming into Kokomo Housing Authority," said Lisa Willis-Gidley, Vice President of Operations with Four County. "As youth specialists in the community, we pride ourselves on providing excellent care aimed at the development and wellness of our youth.

Youth group

information

Location: Garden Square

Time: Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Eligibility: Students ages 4-17 years old

How to get involved: Contact Chris Westlake at Kokomo Housing Authority, 459-3162