KHA, Carver Center present Juneteenth Freedom Day

The Kokomo Housing Authority and Carver Community Center are joining forces to celebrate Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery.

On Saturday, June 19, the organizations are putting on the second annual Juneteenth Freedom Day at Garden Square Apartments and the Inventrek parking lots. The event expands on last year’s inaugural event and, according to KHA Executive Director Derrick Steele, shines a light on an important date in history.

“For one, I think it’s important because not many people were familiar with what Juneteenth is. I had never even heard of it until after college, so this is an important event. It’s important to understand that even with the Emancipation Proclamation and the end of the Civil War, it still took a few years before slavery was completely ended,” Steele said.”

The event will kick off at 2 p.m. and run until 8 p.m. DJ Pugh will entertain from 2 to 4 p.m., and there will be at least two live performances. Native Sun, a band featuring Kokomo-native Richard “Sleepy” Floyd, will perform from 4 to 5, and Deloris Harris will perform a 45-minute play about American abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

17th Street Crab House will be selling ribs and jerk chicken tacos, and FreshBlendz will be on site with smoothies in all flavors, pickle subs, and fresh fruit. Service providers, such as Pregnancy Resource Center and Family Service Association, will have booths, along with black-owned businesses.

Steele said he has three main goals for the event. First, it’s to celebrate Juneteenth. Second, it’s to bring the community together. While this year’s event is returning to Garden Square Apartments where it was held next year, Steele said is goal is to rotate the event to different locations going forward. He hopes to move it to Studebaker Park next year and then to Foster Park the following year.

“We have a very diverse community at times, but we also have very segregated members of our community. So my goal is to bring the community to places like Garden Square, to places like Studebaker Park and have members of the community go to places they normally wouldn’t think to go,” Steele said. “My hope is to break down those walls. I’m born and raised here. I’ve known Gateway Gardens from as a kid, and I’ve also always seen the fencing and never thought I would go there but not for any necessary reason. I always just thought it was this closed off area. My goal is to break down that fencing so to speak.”

The third goal, then, is to bring out community service providers and help connect the community to the services they offer. Going forward, Steele said a plaque will be created each year to recognize community service providers that particularly serve the minority community.

Steele is looking forward to putting on the event once again alongside Carver Community Center. He said the event also symbolizes work that still needs to be done when it comes to equality.

“It’s a recognition that there’s still a lot of work to do. Just ending slavery didn’t end the racism and oppression, so I think Juneteenth is a pretty good reminder that we can have this outward public declaration that slavery is ended or that racism is a thing of the past, but there’s still work to be done,” Steele said.

Vendors still can sign up to be part of Juneteenth Freedom Day. To register, call the Kokomo Housing Authority at 765-459-3162. The event takes place at 800 E. Hoffer St.