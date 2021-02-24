KCP employee transforms trailer to put on benefit fish fries

Whether it’s raising money for the fire department, Greentown Masonic Lodge, or a grieving family, one Stellantis worker offers a helping hand in the form of fish fries.

Keith Zook of Kokomo Casting Plant started his benefit fish fries for the Greentown Masonic Lodge, but since then he, along with the never-ending help of his wife, has branched out and helped churches, organizations, and families.

“I do it just to — it helps people out, you know?” said Zook.

The idea to help in the form of fish fries began in 2009 and blossomed from there. Zook borrowed a trailer from his sister that had a couple of fryers already in it, and then he added the fish.

“We was fairly successful. We did OK. So I added more fryers and more fryers. Next thing you know, I’ve got like four pretty good size, ginormous fryers in this little trailer,” Zook said.

He usually kicks off his fish fry season around April or May and finishes around November. This past year was really different, he said, since nobody could really gather or eat inside at restaurants, so he developed a drive-thru method and made some deliveries.

Zook and his friends made a list of older folks who normally come to fish fries and were maybe shut-ins because of the virus, and they delivered fish across town for free. It’s all about making people smile, he said.

While he’s put on many fish fries, he said his favorite one to date was helping a grieving family in Russiaville who lost a loved one in an accident.

“[We] had a good time and made that family some money to cover some of the bills they had,” Zook said. “ … I mean, it brings tears to your eyes sometimes, you know? We had people that didn’t even want fish. They just came and put money in the barrel.”

Though fish is a mainstay, Zook will customize his menu to the likes of the beneficiaries. The fire department likes chicken, he said. Sometimes people want tenderloins. He aims to serve what’s requested.

His fish fry trailer has been a hit, but Zook said he’d never turn it into a business.

“I don’t want it to be a business. I don’t do it for business. It’s a fun time. You have different groups of people. You go from people at the Kokomo Shrine Club where there’s a bar to churches where there is no bar, and I could have just as much fun at either one. And then what we have extra, we take it to the rescue mission or the women’s shelter,” Zook said.

It’s giving for the sake of giving and is all the more fun along the way.