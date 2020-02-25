KCP employee helps start first Ainsley’s Angels ambassadorship in Indiana

A Kokomo Casting Plant employee and her sister are getting those with disabilities off of the sidelines and across the finish lines.
Four years ago, Misty Lawson (FCA) and Kristy High started the first Ainsley’s Angels ambassadorship in Indiana after they were able to see firsthand and on a personal level how much the nonprofit meant to those with disabilities.
The beginning
High’s daughter, Kendall, 15, has cerebral palsy and is in a wheelchair, and High was looking for a way to get her daughter more involved. High knew of an organization called “I Run 4” that’s a group of people who are athletic by nature who get paired on a Facebook page with somebody who has a disability who can’t participate athletics.
Those athletes then dedicate the workout, running miles, or swimming miles to the person on the other end of the connection.
“So my sister finds out about this," said Lawson. "She goes on there. She looks at [the Facebook page] for a while, and she decided she’s going to put my niece on there. She signs her up as an ‘I Run 4’ buddy, and she gets matched with none other than Kim ‘Rooster’ Rossiter, the founder of Ainsley’s Angels."
With the partnership in place, Rossiter began sending Kendall videos, packages, and metals from races he ran, and Lawson said Kendall reacted to it so positively. It wasn’t long before Rossiter said he wanted to physically run with Kendall.
He invited her and her family to Lake Charles, La., to participate in a race for Ainsley’s Angels, which he told them he was the founder of. The nonprofit, they learned, paired people with disabilities with runners who push them in special chairs as they run races. The family was in.
“We went to Lake Charles, La. They put her in a chair. She rolled a 5K, 3.2 miles. She comes across the finish line. The smile is breathtaking,” said Lawson.
The family came home from that event in July 2016, and Lawson said they decided right then that more people needed to be able to have that experience. While Ainsley’s Angels ambassadorships now are in 33 states and 70 cities, Indiana was not one of those states at that time. Now, it is, thanks to Lawson and High. The pair started the North Central Indiana ambassadorship, and more recently, a second one was started in Indiana in Bedford.
All about advocating
The past four years have been nonstop as Lawson continues to help grow the nonprofit. She travels all over North Central Indiana with their equipment, and different riders and runners who complete everything from 5Ks and half-marathons to full marathons and Ragnar relays.
In May, the ambassadorship has two teams going to Chicago for a Ragnar relay where runners and rollers will traverse the Midwest to Madison, Wis., in 36 different legs. Recently, the ambassadorship became a charity partner with the Indy Mini, and participation continues to grow in those races.
Since the ambassadorship's inception, participants have run in the Indianapolis 500 Festival Mini-Marathon. In 2017, eight teams ran in that marathon. That grew to 12 teams in 2018, 18 teams in 2019, and currently 32 teams are set to run with the North Central Indiana ambassadorship this year.
“It’s all about getting the word out. We participate in as many races as we can throughout the year, and we participate in the Chicago Abilities Expo Event in Chicago. We just get out there, and we’re constantly getting the word out,” she said. “It’s all about advocating, educating, and celebrating those with diversity and getting them included.”
Lawson is the ambassadorship’s lead “guardian angel,” so she’s in charge of a lot of the logistics. She’s there before the events getting the equipment ready. She’s there getting people in the chairs. She’s there taking pictures. And after the events, she’s there helping tear everything down.
It’s a big volunteer job, but Lawson said it’s worth every bit of effort it takes.
“I’ll tell you, once you’re there and see the smiles of the participants who are getting out there and being able to participate like everybody else, it becomes a joy,” Lawson said.
Ainsley’s Angels always is looking for participants. To get involved, visit ainsleysangels.org and click “Join Our Family.” Those who are interested then can select how they wish to participate, whether it’s as an angel athlete-rider, angel runner, or guardian angel.
“We grow constantly. We’re always getting new riders and new runners involved. It’s always a great time for those people to come out and roll. We have some regulars that are at almost every race. We have others that don’t get to participate as much, but every time they do it’s a joy to a lot of us,” Lawson said.
Donations also are accepted online and are used to purchase and maintain the equipment.