KCP employee coordinates events for Block Party

After being a United Way loaned associate for eight years, a Kokomo Casting Plant employee is continuing her charitable efforts by working with a Peru nonprofit to fund raise for different causes.

Jenni Cassel got involved with Block Party in Peru several years ago when it first was forming and continues to help grow the organization, which recently became a 501c3. This year, for the fourth annual event, a focus is being put on veteran suicide, and an endowment is being started to assist veterans.

“Twenty-two veterans commit suicide a day in our country, so we’re raising money for that. That is sad. Anything we can do to help veterans, we want to do it,” she said. “We want to be there for veterans and help support them.”

For the first time, Block Party will be a two-day event, slated for Sept. 18 and 19. The event will pay tribute to 9/11, as this year marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that left nearly 3,000 people dead.

Organizers are hoping to exceed last year’s fund-raising total of $20,000.

The first year, Block Party raised funds for a child who was born without eyes. Since then, the event has raised funds for Family Service Association’s domestic violence shelter, the Miami County child abuse prevention program, Turning Point, and a recovery house in Peru. More than $45,000 has been raised.

This isn’t Cassel’s first rodeo in nonprofit work. Cassel’s charitable efforts started more than a decade ago when she was asked by her employer at Stellantis to be a loaned associate for United Way. Each year, the company “loans” employees to the nonprofit to help fund raise for its annual campaign. Cassel said “no” three times before she agreed to do it.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“I told them ‘no’ three times, and it was all about public speaking. I’m horrible at public speaking, but I finally told them ‘yes’ because of how much United Way helped me,” she said.

Cassel’s first brush with United Way didn’t start when she became a loaned associate. In 2001, she went through a “really bad” divorce that left her penniless. Before she knew it, she said she and her two children were sleeping in their car.

It was United Way that helped her.

“It was United Way that helped me get back on my feet, and I don’t know what I would have done if it wasn’t for United Way being there for me,” she said. “So when I said ‘yes’ to being a loaned associate, I kind of felt like I wanted to do something to give back to somebody that helped me.”

While she’s never gotten over her fear of public speaking, she continued to say “yes” to being a loaned associate year after year. She said she enjoyed sharing with others what all United Way does. Many people, she said, don’t realize how expansive the nonprofit’s services are.

As Cassel continues to help others, now with Block Party, she stressed that it’s not about her.

“I don’t care if anybody knows my name. It’s not about me. It’s not about name recognition or anything like that. It’s about trying to get that organization’s name out there and helping them,” Cassel said.