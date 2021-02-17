The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library now has MobilePrint Service™ that you can use from your personal computer or mobile device – wherever you are – to send a print to one of the library’s printers.
“Remote printing is something KHCPL has been wanting to offer patrons for a while,” said Director of Marketing Lisa Fipps. “We just had to figure out how to best make it happen.”
To get started, simply go to https://www.khcpl.org/remote-printing. There, you’ll find a number of links. Click on the option that best fits your needs. Black and white prints are 10 cents per page per side. Color prints are 25 cents per page per side.
“As more and more people become concerned about the environment and the number of options to scan information electronically and store it on the cloud increase, fewer people own printers at home,” Fipps said. “But every now and again, you need to print a document. It’s really not worth purchasing a printer, paper, and ink just to be able to print a handful of documents at home a few times a year. Yet, there aren’t a lot of places where you can use your personal computer or mobile device to directly print to a location. Usually, you have to put the document on a flash drive or be able to email it. This is a service KHCPL can provide the community. We look forward to more ways we can use technology to help people and to meet needs in Kokomo and Howard County.”