KAA favorites from their permanent collection on exhibit through the month of March

Favorites from Kokomo Art Association's permanent collection of art are on exhibit at the Kokomo Art Center through March 26th.
Paintings by some of the finest local and regional artists including Mary Beatty, Paul Conner, Douglas David, Frank Dudley, Edgar Forkner, Clara Hamilton, Lydia Hankemeier, Josephine Hobson, Leota Williams Loop, Avon Waters, E.K. Williams and Carl Woolsey are included in the exhibit.
Visit on Thursdays through Saturdays from 1-4 pm or by special arrangement. The Kokomo Art Center is located at 525 West Ricketts Street, Kokomo (on the grounds of Highland Park).
Stop in and enjoy the beauty of art in the serene setting of Highland Park. Be inspired!