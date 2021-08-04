Join the fun at Bona Vista

It’s evident that many places are hiring in our community, but the rewarding work we do every day at Bona Vista is something to really consider if you’re in the market for a job. Coupled with our amazing benefits, paid time off and the opportunity for advancement, the work you could do for our clients is just the cherry on top.

The Bona Vista starting wage for a direct service professional (DSP) has increased and now new hires can begin at up to $12.00 per hour based on education and experience. We are so excited for this new pay rate and for interested applicants to take advantage of this opportunity. In addition to regular pay we also offer bonus incentives and holiday pay, as well as dual department agreements if you are interested in working in multiple programs.

Health benefits are available for eligible employees and are generous in coverage for Bona Vista staff members and their families. We offer medical, dental and vision benefits as well as short- and long-term disability policies. Insurance options also include health savings accounts and telehealth service.

Bona Vista observes eight holidays through a calendar year and offers full and regular part time staff paid time off for these observances. In addition, eligible employees accrue vacation and medical time that can be used as desired or necessary. Accrual rates increase with tenure, rewarding staff members for their time served.

Our direct care programs continue to serve clients 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. So, the staff that choose to work on a holiday will receive double time holiday pay, while also getting the opportunity to celebrate the occasion with the clients that have become like family to them. This has become valuable for staff members to earn extra income.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The Bona Vista administrative staff also works hard to recognize employees for their ongoing work with our clients and for the agency mission. Staff recognition events are hosted periodically to honor our hard working staff members and thank them for the work they do.

Most recently, our Christmas in July party provided a lunch and afternoon of entertainment and treats to all staff and clients. In addition, staff development activities are hosted monthly to give employees a chance to connect with coworkers while learning a new professional or personal skill. Another benefit provided to employees is discounted gym memberships.

If you are interested in any of our open positions, you can visit bonavista.org or call 765-457-8273 to learn more. Also, our staff recruiter will host open interviews twice a week during the month of

August if you would like to meet to ask questions or to apply in person. Join her in Peru on Tuesdays from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at 425 W. Main Street (Ivy Tech building) and in Kokomo on Thursdays from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at 1800 S. Plate Street (Bona Vista’s Jill S. Dunn building).

Don’t miss out on the fun and valuable services we are providing at Bona Vista.