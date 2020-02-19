Members of our church are blessed with a prayer coordinator and his wife who send emails to share when a member or a person attending our church has a special need for prayer. Sometimes urgent prayer requests appear on our computers more than once daily. We appreciate how efficiently these two faithful people keep us informed.
On Feb. 7, I was in a state of shock when I read this request, “We have been notified via Facebook of the death this morning of Jeff Stout. Please keep his family, coworkers, and friends in your prayers at this shocking news.”
At first I refused to believe the Facebook information. Even though our prayer coordinators are extremely careful with any information passed on to the remainder of the congregation, I called a church friend who usually knows what’s going on in the world. Sadly, he said it was true.
Immediately I thought of the day Jeff may have saved my life. He definitely solved major problems for our family. He was at church preparing for a visitation prior to a funeral. When I was walking in a dark hallway and accidentally fell, he came running. Because I hit the floor with my forehead and knee, there was already blood on the floor. Instantly he was on the floor beside me.
After I didn’t respond to his questions, he asked if I could talk. Even though I tried, I couldn’t. With his continuous encouragement for a few minutes, I was able to say, “Yes.” Then he wanted to know if I could move my fingers. It took a bit of time, but he continued to encourage me until that was possible.
Although he had no idea who I was or if I had insurance, he called 911 and requested an ambulance. When he learned my husband had brought me, he asked his name and phone number. I told Jeff he couldn’t reach my husband because he was mowing the yard.
That’s when he said, “I know your husband and where you live. I’ll go tell him and bring him to the hospital.” While they put me in the ambulance, he must have dialed his funeral home because all he said was, “Send someone to replace me; I’m leaving the church now.” As soon as the ambulance headed to the hospital, he turned the opposite direction to reach my husband. After numerous x-rays, the ER staff decided there were no fractures and that I'd live.
Not long ago, I called Jeff to learn if we had to have pallbearers since we plan to be buried at the national cemetery for veterans in Marion. When he said we did, I told him we had a problem because most of our healthy friends had passed away. We both laughed when he said he’d volunteer because he had carried me out of church previously, and he could again. I knew we could count on him. When I’ve told friends about what Jeff did for me, many accounts of how he helped others without hesitating or expecting to be rewarded in any way have been heard.