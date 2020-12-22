Ivy Tech salutes 'area's finest' who often begin career training with the college

No list of our “Area’s Finest” would be complete without acknowledging the nurses, paramedics, surgical technologists, EMTs, nursing aides, medical assistants, dental assistants, mental health professionals, addiction counselors, and case managers whose choice of a “helping profession” has put them on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of them began their careers with training at Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo.

“This has been a tough year for everyone,” said Ethan Heicher, Ivy Tech Kokomo’s vice chancellor for academic affairs. “We at Ivy Tech Kokomo are proud of our many graduates who are sharing the skills, compassion, and sense of responsibility they gained through their studies at Ivy Tech to combat the current health crisis. And we, the faculty and staff, are proud of our part in preparing them for their jobs.

“Over the past 10 years, more than 2,000 students have graduated from Ivy Tech Kokomo in the healthcare and human services fields, and we know that more than 90 percent of our graduates stay in this area to serve their fellow community members. We know they have greatly contributed to the health and wellbeing of our communities during this crisis and they have our deep appreciation.”

Heicher noted that photos of a few of Ivy Tech Kokomo’s many alumni who have been making a difference are included here.

“There are many, many more stories to be told of our graduates’ commitment to their community and to the wellbeing of their fellow citizens,” he said. “If you know a graduate who should be recognized for truly demonstrating these values, I encourage you to consider nominating them for the 2021 Ivy Tech Kokomo Distinguished Alumni Award. It would be a great way to say ‘thank you’ for the strength and courage they demonstrate every day they go to work.”

Nominations for the Distinguished Alumni Award are being accepted through Jan. 8 and can be submitted online at https://connect.ivytech.edu/alumni-awards . The awardees will be honored at the Distinguished Alumni Awards presentation in Indianapolis later next year.

Thanks to the State of Indiana and many generous donors to the Ivy Tech Kokomo Campus Transformation, the College is continuing to prepare students to meet the ever-growing needs of communities throughout Cass, Fulton, Howard, Miami, and Tipton counties. A centerpiece of the “new” campus is the Healthcare Professions Center.

With adjoining classrooms and dedicated labs, this building is home to state-of-the-art, high-tech, hands-on, real-world education and training of students to be ready to step into these important care-giver roles.

Ivy Tech is currently enrolling students for 2021 with new class sessions set to begin in January, March, June, August, and October. Anyone interested in learning more about Ivy Tech Kokomo’s healthcare and human services programs can go to ivytech.edu or contact the College at askKokomo@ivytech.edu.-