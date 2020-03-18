Going to college may have been on Fredy Santamaria’s wish list in June 2015, but it wasn’t anywhere near the top when he and two younger brothers left their home in El Salvador. It was the beginning of what would be a month-long trek from their Central American home to seek asylum in the United States.
And, when he arrived in Logansport, Ind., where some family members lived in July 2015, he never could have predicted that five years later he would be a high school graduate who had earned one associate degree, with honors, from Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo and is working on a second – and one of 17 students statewide honored with the 2020 Indiana Award for Excellence for Outstanding Postsecondary Career and Technical Education Student.
Santamaria received the award recently in a public ceremony at the Indiana Government Center in Indianapolis as part of the state observance of National Career and Technical Education Month, a public awareness campaign designed to celebrate the value of CTE and the achievements and accomplishments of CTE programs across the country.
Blair Milo, Indiana’s secretary of Career Connections and Talent, and Gene Hack, president of the Indiana Association of Career and Technical Education Districts, congratulated the winners.
Santamaria was still 17, his brothers 16 and 14, when they left their parents and two younger siblings in El Salvador. Tired of living in fear of gangs that prevented them from attending high school, they hit the road for a better life in the United States. Once at the border, they filed for asylum and were allowed to travel on to Logansport, more than 3,000 miles from home.
Santamaria left El Salvador six months short of completing high school. With minimal English, he started over at Logansport High School, mastered the new language, and earned a Core 40 diploma in three years. (An honors diploma would have taken another year; while he would have preferred that, Santamaria said, he was ready to move on.) Work permit in hand, next would be a job.
“Honestly, I was not even going to college,” Santamaria said.
Tuition, books, time – college just didn’t seem a realistic destination for the young immigrant. But Beth Chaney, coordinator of the ASAP program for Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo, had other ideas.
Chaney was busy recruiting Logansport High School seniors for the College’s Associate Accelerated Program that offers motivated recent high school graduates the opportunity to earn a “two-year” associate degree in just 11 months. After meeting Santamaria, hearing his story, and learning he had already earned 20 hours of college credit through the dual credit program, Chaney went to work, engaging other faculty and staff in helping to encourage him and putting together the financial resources that would allow him to join the new ASAP cohort at Ivy Tech’s Logansport site.
Some support came through Proteus, Inc., an Iowa-based private, nonprofit organization that has been serving migrant and seasonal farmworkers, immigrants, and others since 1979. Having worked at a greenhouse while at Logansport High School, he qualified for their educational assistance.
“ASAP was a good experience,” Santamaria said. “I’m glad I met Beth because she changed my life. Now I consider her my second mom.”
