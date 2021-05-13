Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Service Area to celebrate Class of 2021 with three ceremonies

KOKOMO, Ind. — Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Service Area – which includes campuses and instructional sites in Kokomo, Logansport, and Peru – will celebrate the Class of 2021 with three commencement ceremonies on May 14. The events, divided by schools, will honor 852 students who are expected to complete work on 1,189 degrees and certificates by the end of the Fall 2020 and Spring and Summer 2021 terms.

Graduates of the School of Arts, Sciences, & Education and the School of Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering, & Applied Sciences will be honored at a 1 p.m. ceremony at the Kokomo Event & Conference Center. A 3 p.m. ceremony in Hingst Hall in the Health Professions Center on the Ivy Tech Kokomo Campus will honor graduates of the School of Business, Logistics, & Supply Chain; School of Information Technology; and School of Public Affairs & Social Services. A 5 p.m. ceremony at the Kokomo Event & Conference Center will honor graduates of the School of Nursing and School of Health Sciences.

While attendance is restricted to ticketed guests in response to COVID-19 safety measures, the ceremonies will be live-streamed at: ivytech.edu/kokomo/graduation .

“Commencement is truly the favorite time of year on a college campus – the time when we can celebrate the accomplishments of our amazing students,” said Dean McCurdy, chancellor of Ivy Tech Kokomo. “We are so glad to be able to have in-person graduation ceremonies this year and, along with members of the Class of 2021, we have invited 2020 graduates who didn’t have the opportunity to ‘walk’ because of the pandemic shutdown last year.”

McCurdy noted that by dividing commencement into three ceremonies by schools – and issuing up to two tickets for each graduate’s guests, Ivy Tech is able to limit attendance numbers in accordance with safety policies and protocols set by the College and local government.

“Over the last 15 months, these students have met the extraordinary challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic,” McCurdy said. “They have persevered through virtual learning, hybrid learning, modified and rescheduled labs … and all the various ways we have kept going while working to keep everyone safe. This is indeed a great celebration of resilience, strength, and perseverance.”

This year, the Ivy Tech Kokomo Service Area is awarding three honorary degrees. “As we complete the Ivy Tech Kokomo Campus Transformation, we thought it was fitting to recognize a trio of community leaders who have been instrumental in the growth of Ivy Tech in Kokomo and throughout the service area,” McCurdy said.

Those being presented with honorary Associate of Science in College and Community Service are Dr. Pamela Lewis, a founding member of Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Campus team who served for 35 years in a variety of instructional and administrative positions before her retirement as vice chancellor for academic affairs in 2013; Dr. Thomas McKaig, who retired as superintendent of Peru Schools in 2007 and served on the Ivy Tech Kokomo Board of Trustees for more than a decade; and Thomas Trauring, an attorney for 49 years in Kokomo who has been a long-time supporter of the College and instrumental in fundraising efforts in support of Ivy Tech students.

Arlene Emmert of Hamilton County, who has earned an associate degree in Visual Communications, is representing the Class of 2021 as student speaker. Those being honored during the event include Jia Hardimon-Eddington of Kokomo, department chair of Surgical Technology and an assistant professor of Surgical Technology, recipient of the President’s Award for Excellence in Instruction; David Lingle of Kokomo, adjunct/dual credit instructor in the Automotive Technology program who was crucial in developing Ivy Tech’s automotive technician program with Chariot Automotive Group, recipient of the Adjunct Faculty Award for Excellence in Instruction; and graduating student Shannon Fuller of Peru, who has earned her Associate of Science in Education degree, recipient of the Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence. Jennifer Hindman, vice president and chief operating officer of Community Howard Regional Health, is being recognized as Ivy Tech Kokomo’s 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award winner.

Members of Ivy Tech Kokomo Service Area’s graduating class of 2021, listed alphabetically by Indiana county and hometown and then by other states and hometown, include:

Allen County

Fort Wayne

Lucas Hendrickson

Seth Truss

Blackford County

Hartford City

Olivia Adams

Boone County

Jamestown

Kyler Cromwell

Lebanon

Andrew Hendricks

Alyssa Kanable

Sheridan

Timothy Critser

Thorntown

Lance Oldham

Robert Taylor

Whitestown

Brooke Hendricks

Arden Hutson

Carroll County

Bringhurst

Shawn Kelly

Burlington

Madison Crume

Camden

Jessie James

Gloria Keith

Delphi

Mackenzie Appleton

Brittany Spitznagle

Flora

Linc Hughes

Kyndra Kelly

Kate Kingery

Charles Koeppen

Logansport

Rachel Foster

Mayle Goad

Elizabeth Hylton

Jodie Pittman

Rockfield

Stacy Nipple

Rossville

Kayla Horoho

Cass County

Galveston

Carrie Ennis

John Helms

Breyton Hensley

Jordyn Hensley

Derek Host

Kylie Hughes

Kelsey Kile

Yazmin Louck

Anglie McKinney

Brooklyn Miller

Nathan Troutman

Logansport

Juliana Asencion

Krista Batchelor

Amelia Bault

Mark Bender

Brittney Biggs

Elizabeth Bilvin

Cody Bingle

David Boucher

Corah Bricknell

Alma Bueno

Timothy Bullock

Tanner Burks

Kylie Byrd

Rachel Calisto

Kaleigh Callaway

Lori Canada

Zachary Carden

Jennifer Cardona

Priscilla Cardona

Karla Chavez

Jordan Clem

Tina Collins

Tonya Collins

Jennifer Corcoran

Shawna Cozzello

Hannah Davidson

Paris Davis

Darlene Drummond

James Fale

Derek Fontes

Gabriela Franco Victoriano

James Galbreath

Kandace Gammie

Emely Garcia

Jocelyn Garcia

Nicole Garcia

Maria Garcia Guijosa

Lera Good

Bradley Grigsby

Cierra Grubbs

Larry Hayden

Abigail Henderson

Laci Hensel

Azucena Hernandez

Carlos Hernandez

Mark Hildebrandt

Paul Hoff

Christina Holcomb

Rick Howe

Denise Howell

Megan Huang

Kendra Hunt

Keaton James

Preston Jones

Poe Kah

Tristan Kizer

Krista Kruger

Bailey Lease

Kylee Lindsey

Celena Lopez

Genesse Lopez

Gladys Lopez

Gamaliel Martinez

Vanessa Mateo

Yamileet Mateo

Marina McKibben

Deysi Mendez-Paz

Kate Miller

Morgan Minnick

Courtney Minniear

Mikenzie Moore

Victoria Moreno Gonzalez

Rachel Mow

Yahaira Murillo

Misty Nesbitt

Jacqueline Nunez

Lauren Odom

Anthony Ornsri

Hunter Packard

Brenda Palomo

Jillian Penz

Elana Popejoy

Edward Preston

Tiffany Preston

Mika Quillen

Filiberto Quintero

Eric Regan

Jocelyn Reyes

Jose Rivera

Jocelyne Rodriguez

Mitchelle Rodriguez

Anthony Rodriguez Sanchez

Caleb Rosenberger

Gianna Rozzi

Alejandro Sanchez

Carol Sanchez

Lorena Sanchez-Acosta

Fredy Santamaria

Sara Schleppenbach

Canaan Scott

Jessica Scott

Linda Sebastian

Erika Serna

Jessica Sliter

Jennifer Smith

Jennifer Snay

Johanna Sosa

Chloe Strong

Trey Thomas

Jennifer True

Michael Valle Acosta

Andrea Vancuren

Adriana Villa

Kari Vincent

Emma Woodward

Blake Zimmerman

Peru

Kassidy Henry

Royal Center

Bryleigh Binney

Hailey Cripe

Olivia Freels

Bradley Jameson

Garrett Jameson

Kelly Jones

Hannah Krintz

Aiden Lowe

Walton

Devin Ash

Adrea Boxell

Katelyn Deeds

Amanda Douglas

Thomas Duncan

Chloe Guy

Rachel Hough

David Noel

Tate Robertson

Leah-Rachel Smith

Mikayla Strik

Dennis Toops

Clinton County

Frankfort

Dakota Bailey

Stephanie Ellis

Kaitlin Hunter

Kate Mattingly

Karina Ramos

Michigantown

Alexander Adkins

Courtney Johnson

Alexis McQuinn

Mulberry

Ashley Horoho

Rossville

Taylor Barton

Daviess County

Washington

Jadrian Goodrid

Decatur County

Greensburg

Donnie Dean

Delaware County

Albany

Tyler Sanders

Muncie

Cheyanne Keihn

Wesley Miller

Selma

Zoey Nuckols

Elkhart County

Goshen

Kevin Avelino

Fountain County

Hillsboro

Audriaunna Eades

Fulton County

Akron

Hope Manns

Culver

Max Good

Kewanna

Thomas Garner

Rochester

Darian Batson

Amanda Boldry

Joseph Cattin

Hollie Chambers

Elaina Dishon

Taylor Fenstermaker

Jeffrey Good

Deanna Gualtieri

Patience Hudkins

Adrienne Johnson

Melanie Kidder

Savannah Locke

Alisha Morgan

Chloe Prince

Charise Remo

Carlie Sarver

Shannon Teeter

Anna Walters

Grant County

Fairmount

Jacob Curtsinger

Tasya Smith

Gas City

Samantha Gentry

Marion

Justin Bull

Troi Burch

Jerry Leavitt

Raymond Mauldin

Amanda Miller

Jessica Miller

Tina Rogers

Jada Row

Adam Stinger

Rachel Stone

Megan Wilkins

Sims

Cindy Anders

Jessica Nester

Swayzee

Stephanie Davis

Jacqueline Davison

Leslie Frost

Sweetzer

Jason Henderson

Hamilton County

Arcadia

Lauren Johnson

Paige Lawhorn

Amy Roehrich

Alexander Short

Atlanta

Grace Roberts

Rebecca Roy

Carmel

Chae Haley

Lidemag Segovia-Tomcho

Brooke Watkins

Cicero

Arlene Emmert

Agnes Muringi

Fishers

Damaris Asah

Cheryl Baker

Nicole Bruno

Polly Slater

Kayla Viramontes

Noblesville

Matthew Abel

Alex Aspinwall

Christiana Duke

Haley Eiler

Jessica Evans

Tazeia Hines

Michelle Landis

Joshua Moore

Brianna Perrine

Genevieve Phillips

Tabitha Schoenstein

Sarah Schoettelkotte

Trevor Titus

Sheridan

Jessica Basey

Dylan Schieman

Westfield

Jonathan Barber

Erin Bromberek

Eden Combs

Cara Dunkman

Katerina Lowery

Angel Marquez

Arlena Murphy

Haseebullah Sharifi

Amanda Spohn

Hancock County

Greenfield

Tyler Swain

New Palestine

Morgan Goshorn

Hendricks County

Avon

Lindsey Hewitt

Howard County

Greentown

Dylan Clark

Breann Donson

Olivia Ellis

Arienna Ewing

Maximo Gomez

Matthew Harrison

MACY HASTING

Jean Hickman

Melissa Keller

Kiley Larkins

Danielle McCune

Bradley Miller

Stephanie Millspaugh

Olivia Mohring

Sydney Querry

Cole Roberts

Lauren Robinson

Kaden Smith

Kaylynn Snyder

Conner Zirkle

Zachary Zrenner

Kokomo

David Akers

Matthew Arnold

Zackery Ashley

Mandy Avery

Anna Baker

Ashlyn Bammerlin

Eliza Barkley

Kaitlyn Barrios

Gryphon Barry

Bradley Bates

Alexandra Beatty

Dominique Beaty

Jerika Begley

Natasha Bishop

Kelly Bolinger

Courtney Bonifant

Ashton Boring

William Bornhorst

Miranda Boruff

Blake Bowman

Derek Braden

McKenzie Bray

Elizabeth Breedlove

Diana Brehmer

Jonell Brewer

Ava Briggs

Israel Burlingame

Geordan Butler

Kimberly Byers

Joseph Cadwell

Jennifer Caley-Keesling

Kayla Campbell

Leslie Carson

Sulena Castillo

Cristobal Castorena

Caiden Cathey

Karah Chase

Jackie Chavez

Gavin Chorrushi

Julie Clabaugh

Dustina Clarkston

Michael Cobbins

Tristen Comstock

Jessica Contreras

Laurin Cook

Katherine Copeland

Ransom Cornwall

Jasma Cowherd

Dayna Damewood

Breana Darlin

Jaden Davis

Naara De Jesus

Abigail Deditch

Crystina Diaz

Arrik Downham

Makiyah Dowsey

Jennifer Dronet

Eli Dubbels

Jania Eddington

Elizabeth Edwards

Ashley Ehase

Theresa Everett

Ashley Fagel

Owen Farrington

Heather Ferren

Lexus Ford

Tyler Foster

Carley Fowler

Shanda Fowler

Angel Free

Michaelah Freels

Tara Gibson

Amanda Gingerich

Micah Glover

Bayley Goble

Yvette Gonzalez

Christopher Gordon

Rashel Gray

Steven Greene

Jacklyne Greer

Emma Guldi

Dorothy Hahn-Morris

Raisa Hale

Jodie Hamilton

Caleb Harris

Patrick Harris

Makayla Harvey

Tishelle Heckman

Dakota Henson

Jaeden Hero

Aubree Hillis

Sharon Hochstedler

Brandon Hohenberger

Copper Hoosier

Shelby Hopkins

John Houlahan

Alizabeth Huffer

Kelsey Humphrey

Brandon Hunt

Tiffani Hunt

Marissa Huymaier

Andy Ixba

Matthew Keiter

Kole Kirkman

Angela Kirts

Anh La

Lauren Lagoni

Ruby Lashbrook

Nicole Latourrette

Samantha Lawson

Cambree Lebrija

Molly LeClerc

Isiah Lee

Jason Lloyd

Bailie Long

Chris Lykins

Pierre Malone

Eric Markham

Faith Marley

Amaya Martin

Nathan Massey

Ayden McClain

Nevaeh Mcclung

Bria Merriweather

Morgan Metzger

Caitlynn Midyette

Hunter Miller

Joshua Miller

Ronald Miller-Norris

Devin Moore

Jasmine Morgan

Jacob Morris

Shawna Morson

Ayden Mudd

Cassidy Myers

Samantha Myers

Nathan Napier

Ron Nearon

Gabriel Nielander

Jeremy Nieto

Santana Nixon

Sarah Norman

Kinlee Oliver

Brianna Orpurt

Ethan Page

Bryan Parks

Ethan Partlow

Brianna Patterson

Alexandra Perkins

Kain Perkins

Olivia Persons

Braxton Phillips

Miranda Pickett

Ariana Pike

Jonathan Plummer

Heather Prescott

Kileigh Pressey

Tonita Price-Taylor

Melissa Pruitt

Jordan Purvis

Jared Pyle

Chantel Ramirez

Emma Reed

Serena Reed

Nabria Richardson

Jennifer Ricketts

Zoie Riddle

Haley Roberts

Makenzie Rogers

Chad Rose

Angela Ross

Kasey Rupert

Christian Russell

Madison Saban

Sabrina Sadler

Margaret Sasser

Kaelyn Scarberry

Allison Schafer

Lilly Scheffler

Alyxandria Scott

Marijah Scott

Cole Shane

Alicia Shields

Arthur Simmons

Lisa Simmons

Monica Slonaker

Cameron Smallwood

Ayanna Smith

Daniel Smith

Eric Smith

Danielle Snyder

Nicholas Sommer

A'mya Sparger-Withers

Lillian Stamper

David Stewart

Shelby Stiller

Christian Stout

Elijah Stout

Harold Stout

Mandi Stout

Daejhun Strickland

Joshua Stucker

Josh Sturgell

Brianna Swing

Eureka Swygert

Jewell Swygert

Chante Tate

Kristen Taylor

Douglas Thieke

Baylee Tigrett

Ashley Tooley

Alyssa Torres

Tanner Turley

Melinda Ulz

Antonio Viera

Breannah Vogel

Caitlin Vollmer

Kasey Wall

Sabrina Walmsley

Haeley Walsh

Melanie Walsh

Anissa Washington

Carly Watkins

Joe Watkins

Stephen Watkins

Austin Watson

Hailey Watson

Logan Welker

Melissa Wendt

Gwendolyn Werner

Tennille Whaley

Garrett Wiley

Alexandria Williams

Brayden Williams

Desmon Williams

Samuel Williams

Edith Willoughby

Maryann Woodruff

Taylor Woodrum

Dresden Wright

Michael Wright

Michael Wyrick

Deonte Young

Monyae Young

Russiaville

Raelynn Boffo

Gavin Bugher

Bethany Caine

Shelby Cochran

Alison Cregar

Cheryl Dashiell

Conner Hartsough

Derek Larimore

Shelby Larimore

Nolan Leisure

Caleb Miller

Hailey Miller

Kati Morris

Morgan Oilar

Jesse Polk

Sharpsville

Tameka Little

Huntington County

La Fontaine

Daniel Murgaw

Jasper County

Demotte

Madilynn Friant-Nannenga

Kayla Paulus

Wheatfield

Matthew Allen

Lily Barbee

Samantha Sullivan

Kayla Swisher

Jay County

Dunkirk

Brodie Campbell

Jefferson County

Madison

Alaina Smith

Kosciusko County

Akron

Jordan Krotke

Leesburg

Malika Wood

North Webster

Patricia Yuzon

Warsaw

Bailey Howard

Winona Lake

Diane Fitzpatrick

LaPorte County

Michigan City

Dakota Kaplan

Westville

Dylan Duke

Madison County

Alexandria

Kayla Knuckles

Ethan Walls

Elwood

Rebecca McDonough

Tamara Modglin

Christopher Morgan

Jason Peters

Sarah Tomlinson

Christy Webb

Noah Werline

Ingalls

Lauren Haynes

Marion County

Indianapolis

Shelbi Anderson

Azeezat Badmus

Marcus McGee

Mitchell Miller

Levi Mobolama

Jennifer Neer

Juanita Perkins

Angela Smith

Linda Williams

La'Tayza Zhukau

Speedway

Kierstian Brandenburg

Marshall County

Argos

Tiffany Glover

Bourbon

Jenna Showley

Miami County

Amboy

Rachael Allen

Courtney Frazier

Holly Hunter

Bunker Hill

Richard Gasaway

Jillian Jacobs

Lindsey Leblanc

Kailee Meadows

Savanna Miracle

Colten Pitner

Draven Waters

Morgan Wilson

Converse

Bryan Long

Jaden Phillips

Denver

Cain Clingaman

Jennifer Ireland

Amber Ottinger

Kaelin Pattison

Teresa Shilling

Cheyenne Sons

David Sunday

Galveston

Jocelynn Samuel

Macy

Angel Clark

Marsha Neff

Riley Rigney

Jessa Wilhelm

Maggie Working

Mexico

Corey Collins

Kellie Foreman

Peru

Steven Allen

Courtney Azbell

Braden Bailey

Clarissa Baker

Melissa Barber

Tyler Bauer

Ashley Bautista

Kash Bellar

Taylee Benner

Hannah Bennett

Sheyna Bitahey

Caitlyn Blankenship

Kamon Blong

Kayla Boggs

Jose Bojorquez

Brianna Bowman

Madison Breedlove

Ashley Bretzman

Alisha Brown

Ryan Brown

Shelbey Brown

Mason Buffington

Joshua Burris

Dailynn Butzin

Braxton Caldwell

Roberta Cattin

Tequila Clark

Wesley Clemons

Joshua Cole

Alexandreya Crook

Treyden Curtis

Nicholas Davis

Nathaniel Dewey

Kyiah Elmore

Julia Fisher

Shalayia Forthner

Chad French

Donald Fuller

Shannon Fuller

Molly Gray

Shelby Hammon

Katie Hanley

Garrett Harris

Leslie Havens

Hunter Hays

Brady Hiles

Joseph Hiles

Kirsten Hillman

Emma Hintz

Monica Hipsher

Jonah Hollars

Jessica Honeycutt

Taylor Hoover

Michael Horsley

Caitlin Hughes

Grace Jaberg

Adrianna Knight

Christina Krieg

Mya Lancaster

Alexis Lees

Alex Legg

Rachel Lopez

Jonah Loshnowsky

David Makin

Samuel Makowski

Carlee Marburger

Melody Martin

Lynae Mast

Bradley Masters

Madison Maynard

Nathan Maynard

Masyn McGuire

Rebecca Mitchell

Bryce Moeller

Anna Moore

Maxwell Moore

Samantha Morehead

Kelsey Morgan

Shila Morris

Rebecca Moxley

Kellen Mullins

Nathanael Myers

Aaron Offenberger

Vonda Oldaker

Jessica Patrick

Katelyn Pearson

Pete Polk

Jason Ramer

Colton Ressett

Mackenzie Roberts

Abby Rogers

Ashley Rogers

Madelyn Rogers

Adrianna Rozzi

Taylor Russell

Joseph Scott

Katelyn Scott

Damon Seifert

Joseph Shaffer

Colin Sharp

Mason Shircliff

Sean Sisneros

Reese Smith

Riley Smith

Samuel Spradling

Kimberly Stason

Alexander Stevens

Dallas Stevens

Riley Stevens

Faylena Stout

Amber Sturch

Emily Townsend

Daniella Trent

Lavonna Troyer

Christi Waisner

Courtney Waldmann

Bryson Walton

Maxine White

Riley Wilhelm

Tabatha Williams-Janssen

Aaron Willis

Ashley Wold

Haven Wolfe

Jaylan Yard

Roann

Jacqueline Sites

Monroe County

Bloomington

Sarah Bird

Ida Ruth Gray

Montgomery County

Crawfordsville

Collin Rusk

New Richmond

Colton Meadows

Gage Rausch

Morgan County

Mooresville

Gennifer Cogdill

Porter County

Hebron

Michelle Getautas

Valparaiso

Madelynn Pepin

Pulaski County

Monterey

Wendy Widner

Star City

Blaine Compton

Savanah Rottet

Andrew Ruff

Hannah Stanley

Winamac

Valerie Field

Rebecca Gambrel

Christian Kasten

Ashlee Keller

Erin Schwartz

Heather Sims

Ashton Vancoutren

Randolph County

Parker City

Marcus England

Winchester

Xaiver Gamester

Starke County

North Judson

Hannah Wolfe

Ora

Makayla Felda

Tippecanoe County

Lafayette

Cecylia Austin

Alexandrea Baber

Darla Bowman

Carmela Garcia

Dustin Hamilton

Rachel Lidy

Tyler Love

Danielle Reed

Yaritza Sanchez-Flores

Sydney Shoemaker

Candace Smith

West Lafayette

Austin D'Agostino

Marcello Gonzalez

Aundrea Mendoza

Jeff Snyder

Tipton County

Elwood

John Meyer

Justin Meyer

Kempton

Jacob Shelden

Kokomo

Cole Henderson

Jacob Hensler

Sharpsville

Keegan Duncan

Skyler Eads

Kylee Fernung

Devon Neff

Marcy Reese

Madelyn Townsend

Hailey Wolfe

Tipton

Dakota Bess

Gracelyn Boyer

Shira Culbertson

Brookelyn Enright

Tori Hearn

Jared Hickman

Emily Isaac

Ava Newcom

Alyson Nunemacher

Drew Randolph

Gracie Stout

Amanda Summers

Tanner Tatman

Kelsey Yundt

Windfall

Caylee Ballard

Keenan Bates

Emily Byers

Walter Januszkiewicz

Wabash County

La Fontaine

Kristee Creech

Stephanie Hensley

Kaitlyn Luttrell

North Manchester

Savannah Mosley

Peru

Jacob Van Baalen

Roann

Marlayna Young

Wabash

Taylor Cain

Sloan Hays

Jana Henderson

Kelsey Niccum

Bethaney Porter

Kassandra Proffitt

Danielle Wagoner

Wayne County

Hagerstown

Marissa Matanich

Wells County

Markle

Alexis Graft

White County

Burnettsville

Joshua Bedilion

Timothy Osborn

Idaville

Angela Boer

Monticello

Moriah Burrows

Patricia Lopez

Christen Oliver

Jasmine Reames

Wolcott

Kevin Walder

Arizona

Gilbert

Jocelyn Reinbold

Tucson

Nathan Pownell

Florida

Lithia

Amber Grimaud

Kentucky

Glasgow

Oliver Jarman

Louisville

Brynne Bruce

Michigan

Auburn Hills

Valerie Niewinski

Minnesota

Saint Paul

John Valverde

Ivy Tech Community College is Indiana’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Ivy Tech has campuses throughout Indiana and also serves thousands of students annually online. It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering associate degree and short-term certificate programs, and trainings that align to the needs of the community. The College also offers courses and associate degree programs that seamlessly transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana, as well as out of state, for a more affordable route to a bachelor’s degree.

Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Service Area serves Cass, Fulton, Howard, Miami, and Tipton counties, including the communities of Kokomo, Logansport, Peru, Rochester, and Tipton.