Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Service Area recognizes student achievement

KOKOMO, Ind. — Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo will recognize students who have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement and leadership during its virtual commencement ceremony set to premiere online June 19.
Amanda Schultz of Kokomo, who is graduating with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing, will be honored with the Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence.
Schultz was selected from those students honored with the Dean’s Award in each program who have a 3.75 GPA or higher. Other considerations for this award include leadership, community service, and school involvement.
In nominating Schultz for the top student academic honor, Kelly Williams, interim dean of the Nursing program, noted that Schultz is the first member of her family to graduate from college, achieving a 4.0 grade point average when she completed her degree requirements in December. While at Ivy Tech, Schultz was active in the Student Nurses Association and was selected for membership in Phi Theta Kappa, the international academic honor society for two-year colleges.
Schultz graduated from Lewis Cass High School 20 years ago. Overcoming significant personal obstacles, she began pursuing her interest in the medical field as a volunteer at St. Joseph Hospital – which led to her first job as a patient assistant there in 2007. From 2016 to 2019, she worked a similar job at IU North Hospital in Carmel.
Schultz passed her boards in January and is now working on the Telemetry Medical Surgery floor at Community Howard Regional Health. She says she is glad to be working closer to home with the people of her community – and to be able to serve during this difficult time. She remains committed to volunteering, a passion that developed 24 years ago when, as a middle school student, she logged hundreds of volunteer hours at her local public library. She has also volunteered at nursing homes and for the March of Dimes, the Hospital Cheer Guild, and the Kokomo Urban Outreach UP program.
Her future plans include a bachelor’s degree, supported by “her biggest supporter,” her husband, Justin. Together, they have a blended family of seven children and two grandchildren.
Dean’s Awards honor students who are selected by the faculty chair for each program as the program’s outstanding graduate. Recipients of the Dean’s Award for 2020, and hometowns, are:
Accounting
Michelle Rawlins of Kokomo
Advanced Automation and Robotics Technology
Anthony Templin of Kokomo
Agriculture
Noah Hamrick of Kokomo
Automotive
Cory Hanson of Kokomo
Business Administration
Zachary Hutcheson of Kokomo
Business Operations, Applications and Technology
Jody Bowsher of Peru
Criminal Justice
Catherine Diveley of Kewanna
Cyber Security Information Assurance
Isaac Scott of Kokomo
Dental Assisting
Keyerstyn Young of Kokomo
Early Childhood Education
Amanda Walden of Kokomo
Education
Avery Fouts of Kokomo
Engineering Technology
Alexander Short of Arcadia
General Studies
Jeana Friedersdorf of Wabash
Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning
Adam Patrick of Indianapolis
Human Services
Jossie Helmerick of Windfall
Industrial Technology
Christopher Freeman of Sharpsville
Industrial Technology – Welding
Gabe Smith-Purvis of Tipton
Liberal Arts
Fatima Zarate-Martinez of Logansport
Machine Tool Technology
Tyler Barber of Logansport
Medical Assisting
Dulcey Brooks of Peru
Nursing
Amanda Schultz of Kokomo
Paramedic
Nicole Anthrop of Lafayette
Practical Nursing TC
Peggy Whaley of Logansport
Professional Communication
Sunday Htoo of Logansport
Psychology
Jared Hickman of Tipton
Software Development
Ashley Swing of Kokomo
Surgical Technology
BreeAnna Bell of Wabash
Visual Communication
Mary Geesa of Peru
Students honored as members of the Student Leadership Academy include Jared Hickman, Adrian Huizar, Bailee Lytle, Ian McCurdy, and Melanie Walsh.
Those recognized with Military Veterans Honors include Landon Scena-Bolan, Stephen F. Wolfe, Lesley A. Ross, Tamara R. Derrick, Lou A. Helvie, David F. Reynolds, Lenora Stanford, Sarah E. Ogborn, Jeffrey A. Ritter, Jeffrey D. Moore, Ross J. Bates, Joshua D. Clark, Eric Markham, and John T. Hiatt.
Corynne Menard was honored as a member of the All Indiana Academic Team for academic performance, leadership, and service to the College and the community. The All-Indiana Academic Team competition is sponsored by Phi Theta Kappa, USA Today, Coca Cola, and the American Association of Community Colleges.