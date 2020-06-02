editor's pick featured

Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Service Area recognizes student achievement

Outstanding academics to be honored in 2020 commencement video

Amanda Schultz

AMANDA SCHULTZ

KOKOMO, Ind. — Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo will recognize students who have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement and leadership during its virtual commencement ceremony set to premiere online June 19.

 

Amanda Schultz of Kokomo, who is graduating with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing, will be honored with the Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence.

 

Schultz was selected from those students honored with the Dean’s Award in each program who have a 3.75 GPA or higher. Other considerations for this award include leadership, community service, and school involvement.

 

In nominating Schultz for the top student academic honor, Kelly Williams, interim dean of the Nursing program, noted that Schultz is the first member of her family to graduate from college, achieving a 4.0 grade point average when she completed her degree requirements in December. While at Ivy Tech, Schultz was active in the Student Nurses Association and was selected for membership in Phi Theta Kappa, the international academic honor society for two-year colleges.

 

Schultz graduated from Lewis Cass High School 20 years ago. Overcoming significant personal obstacles, she began pursuing her interest in the medical field as a volunteer at St. Joseph Hospital – which led to her first job as a patient assistant there in 2007. From 2016 to 2019, she worked a similar job at IU North Hospital in Carmel.

 

Schultz passed her boards in January and is now working on the Telemetry Medical Surgery floor at Community Howard Regional Health. She says she is glad to be working closer to home with the people of her community – and to be able to serve during this difficult time. She remains committed to volunteering, a passion that developed 24 years ago when, as a middle school student, she logged hundreds of volunteer hours at her local public library. She has also volunteered at nursing homes and for the March of Dimes, the Hospital Cheer Guild, and the Kokomo Urban Outreach UP program.

 

Her future plans include a bachelor’s degree, supported by “her biggest supporter,” her husband, Justin. Together, they have a blended family of seven children and two grandchildren.

 

Dean’s Awards honor students who are selected by the faculty chair for each program as the program’s outstanding graduateRecipients of the Dean’s Award for 2020, and hometowns, are:

 

Accounting

Michelle Rawlins of Kokomo

 

Advanced Automation and Robotics Technology

Anthony Templin of Kokomo

 

Agriculture    

Noah Hamrick of Kokomo

 

Automotive   

Cory Hanson of Kokomo

 

Business Administration

Zachary Hutcheson of Kokomo

 

Business Operations, Applications and Technology

Jody Bowsher of Peru

 

Criminal Justice

Catherine Diveley of Kewanna

 

Cyber Security Information Assurance         

Isaac Scott of Kokomo

 

Dental Assisting

Keyerstyn Young of Kokomo

 

Early Childhood Education

Amanda Walden of Kokomo

 

Education      

Avery Fouts of Kokomo

 

Engineering Technology

Alexander Short of Arcadia

 

General Studies         

Jeana Friedersdorf of Wabash

 

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning

Adam Patrick of Indianapolis

Human Services        

Jossie Helmerick of Windfall

 

Industrial Technology

Christopher Freeman of Sharpsville

 

Industrial Technology – Welding

Gabe Smith-Purvis of Tipton

 

Liberal Arts

Fatima Zarate-Martinez of Logansport

 

Machine Tool Technology

Tyler Barber of Logansport

 

Medical Assisting

Dulcey Brooks of Peru

 

Nursing

Amanda Schultz of Kokomo

 

Paramedic

Nicole Anthrop of Lafayette

 

Practical Nursing TC

Peggy Whaley of Logansport

 

Professional Communication

Sunday Htoo of Logansport

 

Psychology

Jared Hickman of Tipton

 

Software Development

Ashley Swing of Kokomo

 

Surgical Technology

BreeAnna Bell of Wabash

 

Visual Communication

Mary Geesa of Peru

 

 

Students honored as members of the Student Leadership Academy include Jared Hickman, Adrian Huizar, Bailee Lytle, Ian McCurdy, and Melanie Walsh.

 

Those recognized with Military Veterans Honors include Landon Scena-Bolan, Stephen F. Wolfe, Lesley A. Ross, Tamara R. Derrick, Lou A. Helvie, David F. Reynolds, Lenora Stanford, Sarah E. Ogborn, Jeffrey A. Ritter, Jeffrey D. Moore, Ross J. Bates, Joshua D. Clark, Eric Markham, and John T. Hiatt.

Corynne Menard was honored as a member of the All Indiana Academic Team for academic performance, leadership, and service to the College and the community. The All-Indiana Academic Team competition is sponsored by Phi Theta Kappa, USA Today, Coca Cola, and the American Association of Community Colleges.

