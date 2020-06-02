Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Service Area recognizes student achievement

KOKOMO, Ind. — Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo will recognize students who have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement and leadership during its virtual commencement ceremony set to premiere online June 19.

Amanda Schultz of Kokomo, who is graduating with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing, will be honored with the Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence.

Schultz was selected from those students honored with the Dean’s Award in each program who have a 3.75 GPA or higher. Other considerations for this award include leadership, community service, and school involvement.

In nominating Schultz for the top student academic honor, Kelly Williams, interim dean of the Nursing program, noted that Schultz is the first member of her family to graduate from college, achieving a 4.0 grade point average when she completed her degree requirements in December. While at Ivy Tech, Schultz was active in the Student Nurses Association and was selected for membership in Phi Theta Kappa, the international academic honor society for two-year colleges.

Schultz graduated from Lewis Cass High School 20 years ago. Overcoming significant personal obstacles, she began pursuing her interest in the medical field as a volunteer at St. Joseph Hospital – which led to her first job as a patient assistant there in 2007. From 2016 to 2019, she worked a similar job at IU North Hospital in Carmel.

Schultz passed her boards in January and is now working on the Telemetry Medical Surgery floor at Community Howard Regional Health. She says she is glad to be working closer to home with the people of her community – and to be able to serve during this difficult time. She remains committed to volunteering, a passion that developed 24 years ago when, as a middle school student, she logged hundreds of volunteer hours at her local public library. She has also volunteered at nursing homes and for the March of Dimes, the Hospital Cheer Guild, and the Kokomo Urban Outreach UP program.

Her future plans include a bachelor’s degree, supported by “her biggest supporter,” her husband, Justin. Together, they have a blended family of seven children and two grandchildren.

Dean’s Awards honor students who are selected by the faculty chair for each program as the program’s outstanding graduate. Recipients of the Dean’s Award for 2020, and hometowns, are: