Ivy Tech retiree’s commitment to students continues

KOKOMO, Ind. – Monty Hughes is a lot of things – Army veteran, former social worker, rock and blues musician, lifelong learner, science fiction aficianado – but one of his favorite jobs was teacher.

“When I started teaching, it was so much like my love of music and performance,” Hughes said during a recent visit to Ivy Tech’s transformed Kokomo Campus where he taught and served in administration for 10 years.

“You get immediate feedback from students and you know you’re doing something good,” he said. “Ivy Tech gave my life that meaning of being able to share what I knew with the students and help them get a leg up on the world.”

For Hughes, whether he was in the classroom or in a campus leadership meeting, the most important questions were always “How does this affect the students? How is this benefitting students?”

Hughes retired as executive director of IT Operations for Ivy Tech’s northern Indiana campuses in 2016, but his commitment to the students has never waned. Most recently, his generous gift to the Ivy Tech Kokomo Campus transformation project has supported new offices and labs for the IT staff, many of whom he hired when he was in the leadership role.

Jean Heflin was one of those hires, brought in as a technician in 2010; she now holds Monty’s one-time role of Information Technology director for Ivy Tech Kokomo.

“Monty always focused on broadening the staff in terms of diversity,” Jean said. “He firmly believed in supporting and encouraging women to get into IT, which traditionally is such a male-dominated field.” She praised Hughes for eliminating “silos” in the department and encouraging professional development at all levels. “He insisted we all should be able to do a little bit of everything,” she said with her characteristic laugh. “In case one of us got hit by the trolley … “

Hughes said, “Jean was the best decision I ever made. Absolutely was.” The IT director’s office where she now works now sports a plaque acknowledging Hughes’s gift.

Emily Hibler, another of Hughes’s hires, has served as an IT support technician for six years. “Monty was always upportive of continuing education,” she said. “He made me feel like if I wanted to do something, I could do it. That I should give it a go. Some people like to hoard their knowledge and not let others succeed. Not Monty!”

Hughes’s commitment to staff development truly shines in Alan Breeden, Ivy Tech Kokomo’s IT systems adminsitrator. Alan started out as a lab assistant while a student at Ivy Tech Logansport and the way he worked his way up the ladder impressed Hughes to offer him a fulltime job. Alan earned an associate degree in Computer Information Systems from the Ivy Tech Kokomo Region in 2007. Embodying his mentor’s dedication to lifelong learning, Alan has completed a bachelor’s degree and just has three classes to go to finish a master’s.

In retirement, Hughes continues his musical production and performance and is indulging one of his major interests since childhood – science fiction and space exploration. The scientific advances of Elon Musk fascinate him. “I hope to get to Texas soon to watch one of his Space X launches,” he said. “I want to feel the power, the sound, the earth rumbling.”

While Hughes says he’s happy he retired, he also said he’s sorry he’s missed the many technological advances at Ivy Tech statewide – and the transformation of the Kokomo Campus.

“The transformation is fantastic! What can you say? There’s no comparison,” Hughes said as he reminisced about the out-dated offices with work areas and computer-building and -servicing labs scattered in various buildings that have been replaced by the new consolidated IT operations space. “I know this new campus will attract more students to Ivy Tech … and I know it will help the faculty, staff, students, and community succeed.”

For more information on the $43 million Kokomo Campus transformation and the campaign to raise $3 million in local support, contact Kelly Karickhoff, executive director of resource development for Ivy Tech Kokomo, at kkarickhoff@ivytech.edu or 765-252-5501 or go to the campaign website at ivytech.edu/kokomotransformation .

