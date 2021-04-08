Ivy Tech Kokomo sets Virtual College 101 event for prospective students

KOKOMO, Ind. – Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo will host a Virtual College 101 event Tuesday, April 13, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. During the event, participants will learn more about what Ivy Tech offers, including numerous associate degree and short-term certificate programs, as well as transfer options.

Interested participants must RSVP. During the session, participants will learn about programs in areas where employers are hiring such as Healthcare, IT, Supply Chain, Business and Advanced Manufacturing as well as transfer options such as Transfer as a Junior and Guaranteed Admissions.

For more information or to RSVP, visit www.ivytech.edu/college101 . Choose “Kokomo” as your location if you’re interested in attending Ivy Tech’s Kokomo, Logansport, and Peru locations.

“If you’re wondering what the current college experience looks like, Virtual College 101 will offer some answers,” said Derry Ebert, vice chancellor for enrollment services for Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Service Area. He noted that Ivy Tech offers a high value education at the lowest cost in Indiana, with scholarships and financial aid available.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“Whether you’re interested in learning more about a certificate to join the workforce quickly, an associate degree or credits that easily transfer to four-year universities, education is within your reach,” Ebert said. “Ivy Tech students can find support through tutoring, advising, and additional support services.

The Virtual College 101 for Ivy Tech Kokomo will include details on how to become an Ivy Tech student as well as an introduction to student life at Ivy Tech Kokomo, including how to get involved in student activities, academic advising, and disability services. Breakout sessions are scheduled with tracks for students and parents to get answers to questions each group may have. Faculty will be on hand to share information about various academic programs and parents can learn more about financial aid, job futures, and transfer opportunities. A virtual tour of Ivy Tech Kokomo’s new campus is planned as well as a session on the ASAP program that allows students to earn an associate degree in just 11 months. The full agenda is available on the website.

More information also is available by contacting the Express Enrollment Center at 765-459-0561 or Kokomo-Enrollment@ivytech.edu .

Ivy Tech Community College is Indiana’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Ivy Tech has campuses throughout Indiana and also serves thousands of students annually online. It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering associate degree and short-term certificate programs, and trainings that align to the needs of the community. The College also offers courses and associate degree programs that seamlessly transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana, as well as out of state, for a more affordable route to a bachelor’s degree.

Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Service Area serves Cass, Fulton, Howard, Miami, and Tipton counties, including the communities of Kokomo, Logansport, Peru, Rochester, and Tipton.