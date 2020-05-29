Ivy Tech Kokomo kicks off second phase of fundraising

KOKOMO, Ind. — As chair of the campaign committee charged with helping to raise $3 million in community support for Ivy Tech Kokomo’s campus transformation, Karen McLean recently took a look at the construction taking place in the new Technology Center.

With gifts from nearly 200 donors ranging from $25 to $250,000, the campaign now stands at 82.2 percent of its goal and as Phase 2 of the project ramps ups, the campaign committee is continuing its efforts to reach the $3 million target.

“The transformation of Ivy Tech Kokomo is becoming a reality,” McLean said. “Phase 1, the Main Building and the beautiful new Health Professions Center, are to the ‘punch-list’ stage of completion and work is well under way on the new Technology Center and Agriculture and Automotive Center. We anticipate support from our communities to raise the $535,000 needed to complete these amazing new educational spaces.”

A public affairs manager for NIPSCO, McLean was very encouraged to see progress on the new NIPSCO Executive Conference Room under construction near the main entrance to the Technology Center. The conference room will provide quality meeting space for up to 12 people.

“NIPSCO is very proud to be a partner and to have given the first gift for this project when the campaign began,” she said. “Personally, I am delighted by the progress. We are within striking distance of our fundraising goal thanks to the generosity of people who see the value of an Ivy Tech education. Our shared vision of state-of-the-art facilities to serve Ivy Tech students and our communities will impact the workforce far into the future.”

With the campus closure this spring, contractors have made great progress. After completing demolition of the interiors of the remaining two buildings located on the south-east side of the campus, the crews are putting up walls, installing ductwork, and restoring floors. They are creating the classrooms, laboratories, faculty offices, huddle rooms, and study areas of the Technology Center and the Agriculture and Automotive Center designed to allow Ivy Tech to take instruction in those areas to a new level.

“We are thankful to all the donors who have supported the Kokomo Campus Transformation: Time Is Now Campaign,” said Chancellor Dean McCurdy, “and we offer special thanks to the leadership team from NIPSCO for supporting this project.”

For more information on the campaign, contact Kelly Karickhoff at kkarickhoff@ivytech.edu or call 765-252-5501 or log in to IvyTech.edu/KokomoTransformation.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Phase 2 construction supports technology education

With Phase 2 of the Kokomo Campus Transformation well under way, Ivy Tech Kokomo is looking forward to the new classrooms and laboratories that will be available in the Technology Center and Agriculture and Automotive Center.

Josh Speer, dean of the School of Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering, and Applied Science, notes the Technology Center will house a variety of programs including Building Construction; Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning; Machine Tool Technology; Mechanical Engineering; Engineering Technology; and Welding. Here, students will be able to master skills that will prepare them for good-paying jobs available in industries throughout the region. Just to the south across Trialon Court, the new Agriculture and Automotive Center will offer a new home to those programs.

“For years, we have worked in educational spaces confined by the floorplans of a light manufacturing facility,” Speer said. “With the Kokomo Campus Transformation project, we have been able to gut these structures and look at them as blank canvases where we could create open, modern, high-tech classrooms and labs.

“The new facilities will be a huge benefit to our students, and the faculty and staff responsible for their educations,” he continued. “We are creating educational spaces that mimic the industrial environments our students will see when they enter the workforce.”

Speer noted a number of affordable naming options, including welding booths and huddle rooms, are available to anyone interested in contributing toward the campaign to complete the technology areas. For more information on the Phase 2 effort, Josh can be reached at jspeer7@ivytech.edu.

Ivy Tech Community College serves communities across Indiana, providing world-class education and driving economic transformation. It is the state’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system. It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering high-value degree programs and training that are aligned with the needs of its communities, along with courses and programs that transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana. It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and a member of the North Central Association.

Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Region serves Cass, Fulton, Howard, Miami, and Tipton counties, including the communities of Kokomo, Logansport, Peru, Rochester, and Tipton.