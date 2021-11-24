Ivy Tech Kokomo Circle of Ivy raises nearly $14,000

Members of Ivy Tech Community College’s Circle of Ivy raised $209,713 to fund 78 projects that will help diminish barriers to higher education and help Ivy Tech students statewide succeed.

The 103 members of the Kokomo, Logansport, Peru, Rochester, Pulaski and Tipton Circle of Ivy — the largest Circle of Ivy community group in the state — raised a total of $13,950 and chose five projects to support students in Cass, Fulton, Howard, Miami, Pulaski and Tipton counties.

The Circle of Ivy is a philanthropy circle founded six years ago with nearly 1,000 women across the state. The circle both empowers and celebrates women making an impact in their communities. The organization has raised more than $876,000 to support innovative campus projects impacting local students.

The proposals selected by local members of the group include:

Cash for Completers: Cash for Completers assists students working towards the completion of a certificate, technical certificate, and/or associate degree while in high school. Many of these students face the obstacle of not having the financial means to cover the cost of tuition and fees since high school students are not eligible for financial aid awards.

Hispanic/Latinx Education Coalition Jump Start: The Hispanic/Latinx Education Coalition, made up of staff, faculty, students and community members, strives to impact the Cass County community through educational opportunities at Ivy Tech Community College. Coalition members will aid in recruiting and retaining Hispanic/Latinx students. Funding will include testing fees for foreign language test-out, recruitment materials, snacks for student gathering sessions, swag and experiences beyond the classroom.

Minority Student Enrichment Initiative: The Kokomo Diversity Committee would like to offer activities and experiences that expose students to other cultures, real-life work opportunities and acknowledge their successes by offering them alternative ways to interact with other students who share the same experience. Activities may include visiting cultural museums, career exploration and a minority student graduation recognition ceremony.

Increase enrollment in the welding program at the Logansport Campus: The enrollment services department will partner with the industrial technology program chair to recruit students into the Logansport welding program. This initiative will provide marketing materials and recruitment scholarship funds. Students will have the opportunity to complete a technical certificate in four 8-week terms.

CastleBranch Record Portal: Students in the Healthcare Specialist program are required to receive a background check and drug screen and demonstrate immunizations before being admitted into their program of study. This information must be submitted through a record keeping program called CastleBranch, which costs $125 per student. Funds will support students who do not have resources to purchase the CastleBranch subscription.

“We are so proud of all the contributions our Circle of Ivy has made to support Ivy Tech students,” said Kelly Karickhoff, executive director of resource development for Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Service Area. “Our students need us more than ever, so the generosity of our donors is more important than ever as well.”

Karickhoff said the Circle of Ivy is open to all women who wish to become members of a powerful network of philanthropists who collectively give back to local Ivy Tech campuses and students.

“This is a dynamic and rewarding organization where members can join with other women within their local circle to pool their financial resources to make a really great impact,” she said. “We will be recruiting new members – staff, faculty, alumni, students, community friends – to join us in this exciting opportunity to help more students next year.”

To learn more about Circle of Ivy, visit ivytech.edu/circleofivy or contact Karickhoff at kkarickhoff@ivytech.edu or call 765-252-5501.