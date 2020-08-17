Ivy Tech Kokomo chancellor named to national panel

KOKOMO, Ind. — Dean McCurdy, chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College’s Kokomo Service Area, has been named to a three-year term on the American Association of Community Colleges’ Commission on Structured Pathways.
The commission brings together academic leaders from across the nation to focus on strategies for scaling community college pathways across systems, states, and the nation. According to the organization, the commission will contribute to the development of the AACC Pathways resources and related work by identifying pertinent resources, technical assistance expertise, and college examples, as well as through review of emerging evidence on the effectiveness of pathways.
“This opportunity to represent Ivy Tech on a national stage is exciting given Indiana’s commitment to establishing clear pathways between high school and Ivy Tech as well as between Ivy Tech and Indiana’s four-year colleges and employers,” McCurdy said. “Our statewide curriculum, stackable credentials, and guaranteed transfer agreements already give Ivy Tech students advantages in preparing for the workforce and with transfer, but there is always more we can learn from others.”
McCurdy previously engaged with the AACC on college pathways work while an administrator at Kalamazoo Valley Community College. “While at Kalamazoo Valley, I led the development of structured academic pathways across the institution in partnership with employers and four-year colleges,” he said. “The AACC does an excellent job helping colleges to collaborate and innovate.”
The American Association of Community Colleges is the primary advocacy organization for the nation’s community colleges. The association represents nearly 1,200 two-year, associate degree-granting institutions and more than 12 million students.