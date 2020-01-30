Ivy Tech Kokomo announces Fall 2019 Dean’s List

KOKOMO, Ind. — Ivy Tech Community College’s Kokomo Service Area has announced the following students have been named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2019 term.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or above while enrolled in at least six credit hours and be seeking a degree. Students also must have achieved a minimum of 12 cumulative credit hours over the course of their academic career.
Sorted by hometown (Indiana, unless otherwise noted):
Akron
Hope Manns
Amboy
Courtney Frazier
Madison Turner
Anderson
Arlene Emmert
Lydia Enos
Brandon Hammond
Ethan Purkey
Andrews
John Willett
Atlanta
Hunter Bryant
Tabitha Schoenstein
Aurora
Oliver Jarman
Bringhurst
Shawn Kelly
Bryce Newman
Bunker Hill
Catherine Fritz
Holly Hunter
Morgan Wilson
Burlington
Aleighia King
Tracy Miller
Laura Ritchey
Burnettsville
Joshua Bedilion
Amanda Browning
Gary Kelly
Jerica Weaver
Camden
Jessie James
Mark Wilson
Cicero
Madelyn Townsend
Converse
Amanda Beltz
Chandler Hipp
Jaden Phillips
Crown Point
Autumn Lolkema
Cutler
Tamara Clark
Delphi
Mackenzie Appleton
Cassandra Jones
Lauren Weaver
Elwood
Bruce Bir
Jarold Cannon
Jake Ebert
Zakari Hoover
Justin Meyer
Fairmount
Luke Wilson
Flora
Eric Cowell
Kate Kingery
Jeffrey Powlen
Frankfort
Carolin Hunter
Kaitlin Hunter
Frankton
Jessica Page
Galveston
Ross Bates
Jessie Boyd
Shauna Cambe
Mitchell Hardin
Brooklyn Miller
Malori Mullens
Kelly Tomlinson
Nathan Troutman
Greentown
Keenan Bates
Jonathan Blanton
Roger Davenport
Jacqueline Davison
Breann Donson
Maximo Gomez
Tracy Herr
Danielle McCune
Bradley Miller
Olivia Mohring
Natalee Parsons
Indianapolis
Mariam Ali
Shelbi Anderson
Shea Leonard
Dawn McGill
Olamigoke Omotayo
Adam Patrick
Sadio Sow
Kewanna
Cody Davis
Catherine Diveley
Thomas Garner
Kokomo
David Akers
Jody Andrews
Emily Arslain
Leanna Baugh
Mikayla Beard
Ricky Bearden
Dalton Bishop
John Bottger
Derek Braden
Lila Brinkoetter
Kenneth Broniak
Andrew Burkett
Geordan Butler
Kimberly Byers
Andrew Cardwell
Hannah Carpenter
Caiden Cathey
Amanda Chalk
Andres Chavez
Tommy Cleaver
Searra Cooper
Jasma Cowherd
Alexis Dabney
Dayna Damewood
Naara De Jesus
Eli Dubbels
Amanda Dunn
Shanna Earnheart
Nicole Edwards
Kameron Eller
Matt Englert
Breanne Estep
Jessica Estep
Brooke Eubank
Marlis Feightner
Angela Fields
Mara Fivecoate
Avery Fouts
Elizabeth Garber
Amanda-Joe Garling
Tara Gibson
Garrett Glassburn
Micah Glover
Steven Greene
Mason Groves
Emma Guldi
Jennifer Hain
Noah Hamrick
Dustin Henderson
Teresa Henderson
Damon Herr
Brandon Hohenberger
Shelby Hopkins
Brian Hunt
Drew Jameson
William Jones
Autumn Kilgore
Minsung Kim
Mallory King
Tonja King
Angela Kirts
Michael Kraner
Macaela Kuntzman
Lance Leonard
Kara Lever
Jaime Levine
Keagon Little
Terry Loer
Craig Loveless
Vinh Ly
Bailee Lytle
Pierre Malone
Ian McCurdy
Waiming Mccurdy
Kori Mcduffie
Corynne Menard
David Monticue
Alexander Moore
Heather Moreland
Brianna Mortz
Jeffrey Musgrave
Zoe Musselman
Cassidy Myers
Sarah Napier
Ron Nearon
Charlie Neher
Jessica Nester
Peyton Neuzerling
Gabriel Nielander
Sarah Norman
Brianna Orpurt
Bryan Parks
Katie Paulus
Kain Perkins
Shanyah Plummer
Faith Pownell
Brittany Price
Jared Pyle
Tina Ramirez
Cody Rayls
David Reynolds
Jimmy Riddle
Malissa Ruebush-Moon
Levi Rutherford
Christopher Santucci
Rebecca Sasser
Amanda Schultz
Isaac Scott
Ocean Sharp
Kristen Simmons
Isaiah Slaughter
James Slaughter
Monica Slonaker
Cortnie Smith
Eric Smith
Jeri Smith
Danielle Snyder
A'mya Sparger-Withers
Lenora Stanford
David Stewart
Steven Stollings
Josh Sturgell
Brianna Swing
Anthony Templin
Ashley Tooley
Alyssa Torres
Caleb Treadway
Christi Trees
Ashley Turko
Melinda Ulz
Nicole Unger
Parker Vanmeter
Morgan Vetter
Antonio Viera
Breannah Vogel
Amanda Walden
Tara Walker
Stephanie Wallace
Melanie Walsh
Samantha Ward
Kaitlynne Watanabe
Joe Watkins
Stephen Watkins
Emma Weiler
Logan Welker
Roderick Welker
Bridgette Welsh
Kollan West
Desmon Williams
Mercedes Williams
Alyshia Woods
Dresden Wright
Michael Wyrick
Keyerstyn Young
Heather Youngman
La Fontaine
Jessica Carroll
Lafayette
Nicole Anthrop
David Eccles
Antonio Haro Gaeta
Melissa Schmidt
John Valverde
Logansport
Rosenda Balbuena
Tyler Barber
Peggy Billiard
Aubrey Billingsley
Timothy Bullock
Jennifer Corcoran
Shawna Cozzello
Casey Croussore
Rochelle Davila
Levi Dyer
Michael Elliott
Rachel Foster
Amber Grimaud
Hayley Hines
Christina Holcomb
Rick Howe
Sunday Htoo
Derreck James
Elisabet Jose
Daniel Knutson
Kylee Lindsey
Jose Martinez
Whitney Mayhill
Mandi McMinn
Rachel Mow
Lauren Odom
Hunter Packard
Oscar Palomares
Sofia Pedersen Kertesz
Freddy Ramirez Cruz
Eric Regan
Ryan Repass
Jocelyn Reyes
Jose Rivera
Mitchelle Rodriguez
Anthony Rodriguez Sanchez
Carol Sanchez
Fredy Santamaria
Erika Serna
Meaghan Slone
Joshua Smith
Katelyn Smith
Kelsey St.Clair
Travis Steffel
Teena Tocco
Milena Valdes
Brooke Williams
Fatima Zarate-Martinez
Jennifer True
Macy
Angel Clark
Bailey Howard
Abigail Schwieso
Marion
Joshua Bachman
Justin Bull
Jacob Miller
Jeremy Rodabaugh
Joseph Ross
Tyler Sizemore
Angela Southern
Sarah Stephenson
Homer Uncapher
Mexico
Jason Keown
Amanda Rairigh
Michigantown
Courtney Johnson
Monticello
Bailie McCall
Walter McFarland
Noblesville
Alex Aspinwall
Jonathan Klingler
Roger McCarthy
Harrison Ruschak
Anthony Soule
Karen Stackhouse
Brandi Yakubov
Ora
Makayla Felda
Peru
Brandi Abbott
Ashley Amick
Amy Behny
Caitlyn Blankenship
Jody Bowsher
Rebecca Braun
Dulcey Brooks
Andrew Cange
James Cattin
Sierra Davis
Siera Dziadosz
Brayden Endsley
Makinsey Erickson
Shannon Fuller
Mary Geesa
Angie Gross
Janel Harding
Terri Hayes
Jessica Hensley
Joseph Hiles
Dylan Hoff
Jessica Honeycutt
Jason Ildefonzo
Jillian Jacobs
Andrea Kaiser
Hunter Keaton
Alexis Lees
Christina Long
Nathan Maynard
Dennis McNally
Bryce Moeller
Richard Moeller
Maxwell Moore
Tiffany Morecraft
Mary Munger
Aaron Offenberger
Ruby Patton
Jesse Powell
Andrea Raymer
Rachel Richter
Mackenzie Roberts
Hannah Scott
Joseph Shaffer
Sarah Smith
Leon Snyder
Logan Sparks
Jaxson Stage
Rachelle Stamper
Dallas Stevens
Anthony Strohecker
Tyllah Thoden
Courtney Waldmann
Maxine White
Ryan Wilke
Tabatha Williams-Janssen
Roann
Marlayna Young
Rochester
Dawson Bower
Wendy Bower
Joseph Cattin
Caleb Chambers
Deanna Gualtieri
Adrienne Johnson
Timothy Kieninger
David Sayger
Thomas Sutton
Rockfield
Stacy Nipple
Rossville
Neil Burkle
Royal Center
Rose Criswell
Charles Stirk
Russiaville
Alison Cregar
Mason Godfrey
Seth Handy
Nolan Leisure
Adam Moore
Shaunne Neer
Morgan Oilar
Daniell Smith
Marti Smith
Devin Vent
Hunter Working
Sharpsville
Angela Dobbs
James Dotterer III
Keegan Duncan
Daniel Pavey
Marcy Reese
Sheridan
Timothy Critser
Jenny Garst
Dora Snyder
Star City
Hannah Stanley
Swayzee
Samantha Gentry
Tipton
Kyle Clemons
Abigail Garmon
Amanda Gustin
Cole Henderson
Jared Hickman
Emily Isaac
Mallory Johnson
Joseph Mahaney
Jeremy McLearran
Luis Pedro Cortez
Jeremy Stewart
Laurie Stoops
Amanda Summers
Tanner Tatman
Harley Taylor
Stephen Vanneste
Twelve Mile
Miranda Carter
Van Buren
Gabriel Conn
Blake McQueen
Wabash
Katerina Baucco
BreeAnna Bell
Kyle Copeland
Jeana Friedersdorf
Robert Hashbarger
Celina Hayslett
Bethaney Porter
Erin Reichenbaugh
Russell Waldon
Walton
Steven Allen
Jason Darland
Emily Goodman
Leah-Rachel Smith
West Lafayette
Austin D'Agostino
Travis Fetter
Westfield
Jessica Hoffner
Angel Marquez
Mary Musholt
Whitestown
Brooke Hendricks
Winamac
Emma Huber
Allison Keller
Ashlee Keller
Kaitlin Vasquez
Windfall
Emily Byers
Brenda Grubb
Jossie Helmerick
Walter Januszkiewicz
Midland City, Alabama
Landon Scena-Bolan
Aurora, Colorado
Mariah Burgess
Ivy Tech Community College serves communities across Indiana, providing world-class education and driving economic transformation. It is the state’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system. It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering high-value degree programs and training that are aligned with the needs of its communities, along with courses and programs that transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana. It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and a member of the North Central Association.
Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Service area serves Cass, Fulton, Howard, Miami, and Tipton counties, including the communities of Kokomo, Logansport, Peru, Rochester, and Tipton.
