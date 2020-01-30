editor's pick featured

Ivy Tech Kokomo announces Fall 2019 Dean’s List

Students recognized for academic performance

KOKOMO, Ind. — Ivy Tech Community College’s Kokomo Service Area has announced the following students have been named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2019 term.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or above while enrolled in at least six credit hours and be seeking a degree. Students also must have achieved a minimum of 12 cumulative credit hours over the course of their academic career.

Sorted by hometown (Indiana, unless otherwise noted):

Akron

Hope Manns

Amboy

Courtney Frazier

Madison Turner

Anderson

Arlene Emmert

Lydia Enos

Brandon Hammond

Ethan Purkey

Andrews

John Willett

Atlanta

Hunter Bryant

Tabitha Schoenstein

Aurora

Oliver Jarman

Bringhurst

Shawn Kelly

Bryce Newman

Bunker Hill

Catherine Fritz

Holly Hunter

Morgan Wilson

Burlington

Aleighia King

Tracy Miller

Laura Ritchey

Burnettsville

Joshua Bedilion

Amanda Browning

Gary Kelly

Jerica Weaver

Camden

Jessie James

Mark Wilson

Cicero

Madelyn Townsend

Converse

Amanda Beltz

Chandler Hipp

Jaden Phillips

Crown Point

Autumn Lolkema

Cutler

Tamara Clark

Delphi

Mackenzie Appleton

Cassandra Jones

Lauren Weaver

Elwood

Bruce Bir

Jarold Cannon

Jake Ebert

Zakari Hoover

Justin Meyer

Fairmount

Luke Wilson

Flora

Eric Cowell

Kate Kingery

Jeffrey Powlen

Frankfort

Carolin Hunter

Kaitlin Hunter

Frankton

Jessica Page

Galveston

Ross Bates

Jessie Boyd

Shauna Cambe

Mitchell Hardin

Brooklyn Miller

Malori Mullens

Kelly Tomlinson

Nathan Troutman

Greentown

Keenan Bates

Jonathan Blanton

Roger Davenport

Jacqueline Davison

Breann Donson

Maximo Gomez

Tracy Herr

Danielle McCune

Bradley Miller

Olivia Mohring

Natalee Parsons

Indianapolis

Mariam Ali

Shelbi Anderson

Shea Leonard

Dawn McGill

Olamigoke Omotayo

Adam Patrick

Sadio Sow

Kewanna

Cody Davis

Catherine Diveley

Thomas Garner

Kokomo

David Akers

Jody Andrews

Emily Arslain

Leanna Baugh

Mikayla Beard

Ricky Bearden

Dalton Bishop

John Bottger

Derek Braden

Lila Brinkoetter

Kenneth Broniak

Andrew Burkett

Geordan Butler

Kimberly Byers

Andrew Cardwell

Hannah Carpenter

Caiden Cathey

Amanda Chalk

Andres Chavez

Tommy Cleaver

Searra Cooper

Jasma Cowherd

Alexis Dabney

Dayna Damewood

Naara De Jesus

Eli Dubbels

Amanda Dunn

Shanna Earnheart

Nicole Edwards

Kameron Eller

Matt Englert

Breanne Estep

Jessica Estep

Brooke Eubank

Marlis Feightner

Angela Fields

Mara Fivecoate

Avery Fouts

Elizabeth Garber

Amanda-Joe Garling

Tara Gibson

Garrett Glassburn

Micah Glover

Steven Greene

Mason Groves

Emma Guldi

Jennifer Hain

Noah Hamrick

Dustin Henderson

Teresa Henderson

Damon Herr

Brandon Hohenberger

Shelby Hopkins

Brian Hunt

Drew Jameson

William Jones

Autumn Kilgore

Minsung Kim

Mallory King

Tonja King

Angela Kirts

Michael Kraner

Macaela Kuntzman

Lance Leonard

Kara Lever

Jaime Levine

Keagon Little

Terry Loer

Craig Loveless

Vinh Ly

Bailee Lytle

Pierre Malone

Ian McCurdy

Waiming Mccurdy

Kori Mcduffie

Corynne Menard

David Monticue

Alexander Moore

Heather Moreland

Brianna Mortz

Jeffrey Musgrave

Zoe Musselman

Cassidy Myers

Sarah Napier

Ron Nearon

Charlie Neher

Jessica Nester

Peyton Neuzerling

Gabriel Nielander

Sarah Norman

Brianna Orpurt

Bryan Parks

Katie Paulus

Kain Perkins

Shanyah Plummer

Faith Pownell

Brittany Price

Jared Pyle

Tina Ramirez

Cody Rayls

David Reynolds

Jimmy Riddle

Malissa Ruebush-Moon

Levi Rutherford

Christopher Santucci

Rebecca Sasser

Amanda Schultz

Isaac Scott

Ocean Sharp

Kristen Simmons

Isaiah Slaughter

James Slaughter

Monica Slonaker

Cortnie Smith

Eric Smith

Jeri Smith

Danielle Snyder

A'mya Sparger-Withers

Lenora Stanford

David Stewart

Steven Stollings

Josh Sturgell

Brianna Swing

Anthony Templin

Ashley Tooley

Alyssa Torres

Caleb Treadway

Christi Trees

Ashley Turko

Melinda Ulz

Nicole Unger

Parker Vanmeter

Morgan Vetter

Antonio Viera

Breannah Vogel

Amanda Walden

Tara Walker

Stephanie Wallace

Melanie Walsh

Samantha Ward

Kaitlynne Watanabe

Joe Watkins

Stephen Watkins

Emma Weiler

Logan Welker

Roderick Welker

Bridgette Welsh

Kollan West

Desmon Williams

Mercedes Williams

Alyshia Woods

Dresden Wright

Michael Wyrick

Keyerstyn Young

Heather Youngman

La Fontaine

Jessica Carroll

Lafayette

Nicole Anthrop

David Eccles

Antonio Haro Gaeta

Melissa Schmidt

John Valverde

Logansport

Rosenda Balbuena

Tyler Barber

Peggy Billiard

Aubrey Billingsley

Timothy Bullock

Jennifer Corcoran

Shawna Cozzello

Casey Croussore

Rochelle Davila

Levi Dyer

Michael Elliott

Rachel Foster

Amber Grimaud

Hayley Hines

Christina Holcomb

Rick Howe

Sunday Htoo

Derreck James

Elisabet Jose

Daniel Knutson

Kylee Lindsey

Jose Martinez

Whitney Mayhill

Mandi McMinn

Rachel Mow

Lauren Odom

Hunter Packard

Oscar Palomares

Sofia Pedersen Kertesz

Freddy Ramirez Cruz

Eric Regan

Ryan Repass

Jocelyn Reyes

Jose Rivera

Mitchelle Rodriguez

Anthony Rodriguez Sanchez

Carol Sanchez

Fredy Santamaria

Erika Serna

Meaghan Slone

Joshua Smith

Katelyn Smith

Kelsey St.Clair

Travis Steffel

Teena Tocco

Milena Valdes

Brooke Williams

Fatima Zarate-Martinez

Jennifer True

Macy

Angel Clark

Bailey Howard

Abigail Schwieso

Marion

Joshua Bachman

Justin Bull

Jacob Miller

Jeremy Rodabaugh

Joseph Ross

Tyler Sizemore

Angela Southern

Sarah Stephenson

Homer Uncapher

Mexico

Jason Keown

Amanda Rairigh

Michigantown

Courtney Johnson

Monticello

Bailie McCall

Walter McFarland

Noblesville

Alex Aspinwall

Jonathan Klingler

Roger McCarthy

Harrison Ruschak

Anthony Soule

Karen Stackhouse

Brandi Yakubov

Ora

Makayla Felda

Peru

Brandi Abbott

Ashley Amick

Amy Behny

Caitlyn Blankenship

Jody Bowsher

Rebecca Braun

Dulcey Brooks

Andrew Cange

James Cattin

Sierra Davis

Siera Dziadosz

Brayden Endsley

Makinsey Erickson

Shannon Fuller

Mary Geesa

Angie Gross

Janel Harding

Terri Hayes

Jessica Hensley

Joseph Hiles

Dylan Hoff

Jessica Honeycutt

Jason Ildefonzo

Jillian Jacobs

Andrea Kaiser

Hunter Keaton

Alexis Lees

Christina Long

Nathan Maynard

Dennis McNally

Bryce Moeller

Richard Moeller

Maxwell Moore

Tiffany Morecraft

Mary Munger

Aaron Offenberger

Ruby Patton

Jesse Powell

Andrea Raymer

Rachel Richter

Mackenzie Roberts

Hannah Scott

Joseph Shaffer

Sarah Smith

Leon Snyder

Logan Sparks

Jaxson Stage

Rachelle Stamper

Dallas Stevens

Anthony Strohecker

Tyllah Thoden

Courtney Waldmann

Maxine White

Ryan Wilke

Tabatha Williams-Janssen

Roann

Marlayna Young

Rochester

Dawson Bower

Wendy Bower

Joseph Cattin

Caleb Chambers

Deanna Gualtieri

Adrienne Johnson

Timothy Kieninger

David Sayger

Thomas Sutton

Rockfield

Stacy Nipple

Rossville

Neil Burkle

Royal Center

Rose Criswell

Charles Stirk

Russiaville

Alison Cregar

Mason Godfrey

Seth Handy

Nolan Leisure

Adam Moore

Shaunne Neer

Morgan Oilar

Daniell Smith

Marti Smith

Devin Vent

Hunter Working

Sharpsville

Angela Dobbs

James Dotterer III

Keegan Duncan

Daniel Pavey

Marcy Reese

Sheridan

Timothy Critser

Jenny Garst

Dora Snyder

Star City

Hannah Stanley

Swayzee

Samantha Gentry

Tipton

Kyle Clemons

Abigail Garmon

Amanda Gustin

Cole Henderson

Jared Hickman

Emily Isaac

Mallory Johnson

Joseph Mahaney

Jeremy McLearran

Luis Pedro Cortez

Jeremy Stewart

Laurie Stoops

Amanda Summers

Tanner Tatman

Harley Taylor

Stephen Vanneste

Twelve Mile

Miranda Carter

Van Buren

Gabriel Conn

Blake McQueen

Wabash

Katerina Baucco

BreeAnna Bell

Kyle Copeland

Jeana Friedersdorf

Robert Hashbarger

Celina Hayslett

Bethaney Porter

Erin Reichenbaugh

Russell Waldon

Walton

Steven Allen

Jason Darland

Emily Goodman

Leah-Rachel Smith

West Lafayette

Austin D'Agostino

Travis Fetter

Westfield

Jessica Hoffner

Angel Marquez

Mary Musholt

Whitestown

Brooke Hendricks

Winamac

Emma Huber

Allison Keller

Ashlee Keller

Kaitlin Vasquez

Windfall

Emily Byers

Brenda Grubb

Jossie Helmerick

Walter Januszkiewicz

Midland City, Alabama

Landon Scena-Bolan

Aurora, Colorado

Mariah Burgess

Ivy Tech Community College serves communities across Indiana, providing world-class education and driving economic transformation. It is the state’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system. It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering high-value degree programs and training that are aligned with the needs of its communities, along with courses and programs that transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana. It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and a member of the North Central Association.

Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Service area serves Cass, Fulton, Howard, Miami, and Tipton counties, including the communities of Kokomo, Logansport, Peru, Rochester, and Tipton.

