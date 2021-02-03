Ivy Tech Kokomo announces Fall 2020 Dean’s List

KOKOMO, Ind. — Ivy Tech Community College’s Kokomo Service Area has announced the following students have been named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2020 semester.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or above while enrolled in at least six credit hours and be seeking a degree. Students also must have achieved a minimum of 12 cumulative credit hours over the course of their academic career.

Sorted by county (or state) and hometown:

Boone County

Sheridan

Timothy Critser

Whitestown

Brooke Hendricks

Arden Hutson

Carroll County

Bringhurst

Morgan Thompson

Burrows

Janel Wilson

Camden

Jessie James

Gloria Keith

Delphi

Layne Huffman

Logansport

Rachel Foster

Cass County

Galveston

Ronan Blickenstaff

Anita Crago

Kobe Hicks

Yazmin Louck

Nathan Troutman

Logansport

Mark Bender

Kristie Biehl

Elizabeth Bilvin

David Boucher

Timothy Bullock

Jordan Clem

Jennifer Corcoran

Casey Croussore

Hannah Davidson

Selena DeVault

Darlene Drummond

Allison Foerg

Derek Fontes

Sara Garnica

Nathan Gundrum

Caitlyn Hare

Jennifer Hayes

Joshua Houk

Braxton Howard

Rick Howe

Keaton James

Kelly Jones

Tyler Keeler

Nicolle Krpan

Misty Nesbitt

Timothy Nikitaras

Lauren Odom

Gisel Ortiz

Hunter Packard

Antonio Pena

Cassidee Perry

Eric Regan

John Michael Remitar

Ryan Repass

Jocelyn Reyes

Jose Rivera

Mitchelle Rodriguez

Lorena Sanchez-Acosta

Chloe Strong

Jennifer True

Andrea Vancuren

Gabriela Vega

Lucerne

Samantha Davis

Garrett Johnson

Kirsten Rogers

Royal Center

Douglas Boedeker

Garrett Jameson

Walton

Devin Ash

Kolton Boring

Katelyn Deeds

Thomas Duncan

Kayla Foster

Olivia Fouch

Clinton County

Frankfort

Carolin Hunter

Bethany Isenberg

Michigantown

Kalynn Baber

Delaware County

Muncie

Ronny Johnson

Daniel Lambert

Jessica Page

Selma

Zoey Nuckols

Floyd County

Lanesville

William Pierce

Fulton County

Akron

Maria Hernandez

Kewanna

McKenzie Baldwin

Kim Bowyer

Thomas Garner

Macy

Sarah Bauder

Rochester

Darian Batson

Amanda Boldry

Joseph Cattin

Hollie Chambers

Jeffrey Good

Deanna Gualtieri

Andrea Hamilton-Miller

Patience Hudkins

Alisha Morgan

Chloe Prince

Charise Remo

Alynna Richard

Anna Walters

Grant County

Fairmount

Tasya Smith

Gas City

Kaylinn Marsh

Marion

Jon Ferguson

Austin Gallion

Jessica Miller

Jessica Moore

Trevor Rice

Jada Row

Rachel Stone

Megan Wilkins

Swayzee

Adam Heyerly

Hamilton County

Arcadia

Jackson Cavanaugh

Christopher Overby

Atlanta

Tabitha Schoenstein

Carmel

Katherine Dammeyer

Chae Haley

Cicero

Arlene Emmert

Agnes Muringi

Fishers

Kayla Viramontes

Noblesville

Alex Aspinwall

Kassidy Browning

Jessica Evans

Michelle Landis

Roger McCarthy

Bailly McGrew

Westfield

Erin Bromberek

Hancock County

Greenfield

Tyler Swain

Howard County

Greentown

Tonya Frakes

Maximo Gomez

Amy Greathouse

Matthew Harrison

Tracy Herr

Kristen Huneck

Kirstin Jones

Melissa Keller

Danielle McCune

Sydney Querry

Cody Shrader

Dustin Turnpaugh

Chanse Weaver

Kokomo

David Akers

Jody Andrews

Matthew Arnold

Elizabeth Badger

Eliza Barkley

Kaitlyn Barrios

Rachel Bates

Alexandra Beatty

Ashton Boring

William Bornhorst

Diana Brehmer

Jennifer Brock

Mackenzie Burke

Adrienne Bush

Chastity Butcher

Ethan Byrum

Joseph Cadwell

Jennifer Caley-Keesling

Jeffery Cardwell

Leslie Carson

Julie Clabaugh

Vance Clark

Juliana Cohon

Anthony Cooke

Ransom Cornwall

Steven Cottingham

Madison Dance

Breana Darlin

Mary Daulton

Crystina Diaz

Tyler Donson

Jennifer Dronet

Elizabeth Edwards

Elizabeth Ennis

Ashley Fagel

Heather Ferren

Molly Fivecoate

Shanda Fowler

Michaelah Freels

Stephanie Garland

Hanna Glendenning

Bayley Goble

Heather Gordon

Emma Guldi

Logan Hart

Makayla Harvey

Jasmine Hawks

Allison Henninger

Ryan Herrell

Karina Hershberger

Copper Hoosier

Renanda Hoosier

Shelby Hopkins

Chauncey Huerta

Desiree Hughes

Tiffani Hunt

Anh La

Mercedes Lahr

Abby Larrison

Nicole Latourrette

Molly LeClerc

Tavon Lindsay

Jason Lloyd

Faith Marley

Ashly McGowan

Ronald Miller-Norris

Jasmine Morgan

Jacob Morris

Samantha Myers

Richard Nussbaum

Kinlee Oliver

Brianna Orpurt

Joseph Outlaw

Ethan Page

Madisson Parmeter

Miguel Perez

Alexandra Perkins

Miranda Pickett

Heather Prescott

Rebekah Price

Melissa Pruitt

Serena Reed

Carolyn Reyes

Lacey Rhinebarger

Jenna Richards

Nabria Richardson

Jimmy Riddle

Ravin Riley

Haley Roberts

Makenzie Rogers

Joshua Rush

Christian Russell

Alex Schram

Alyxandria Scott

Andrew Seagrave

Cole Shane

Ashley Shanks

Alicia Shields

Heather Sibert

Arthur Simmons

James Slaughter

Monica Slonaker

Eric Smith

Alonzo Smith

A'mya Sparger-Withers

David Stewart

Mandi Stout

Josh Sturgell

Jewell Swygert

Kristen Taylor

Andrea Taylor

Shawn Taylor

Ashley Tooley

Alyssa Torres

Melinda Ulz

Kasey Wall

Melanie Walsh

Stephen Watkins

Carly Watkins

Austin Watson

Logan Welker

Ashley Wilcox

Garrett Wiley

Alexandria Williams

Desmon Williams

Brianna Woody

Andy Wright

Dresden Wright

Monyae Young

Russiaville

Chandler Coon

Alison Cregar

Bailey Hanna

Nolan Leisure

Caleb Miller

Jesse Polk

Cameron Rice

Kosciusko County

Warsaw

Bailey Howard

La Porte County

Westville

Dylan Duke

Madison County

Anderson

Brandon Hammond

Taylor Smith

Elwood

Rebecca McDonough

Tamara Modglin

Christopher Morgan

Taylor Robison

Marion County

Indianapolis

Marcus McGee

Jennifer Neer

Tariro Ngorosha

La'Tayza Zhukau

Miami County

Amboy

Rachael Allen

Courtney Frazier

Alex Ringeisen

Bunker Hill

Jamie Dausch

Richard Gasaway

Jillian Jacobs

Colten Pitner

Converse

Bryan Long

Jaden Phillips

Thomas Shaw

Denver

Denise Gordon

Jennifer Ireland

Teresa Shilling

David Sunday

Macy

Angel Clark

Eric Masters

Jessa Wilhelm

Peru

Steven Allen

Gabriel Baker

Melissa Barber

Ashley Bautista

Amy Behny

Hannah Bennett

Freddie Bishop

Caitlyn Blankenship

Kayla Boggs

Jose Bojorquez

Rebecca Braun

Nicholas Brooks

Mason Buffington

Roberta Cattin

Wesley Clemons

Nicholas Davis

Molly Day

Arica Estell

Julia Fisher

Dawn Fraley

Chad French

Shannon Fuller

Kathia Garcia

Dawn Gatliff

Jennifer Halley

Shelby Hammon

Katie Hanley

Devin Harvey

Leslie Havens

Hunter Hays

Joseph Hiles

Emma Hintz

Jessica Honeycutt

Michael Horsley

Caitlin Hughes

Jami Jenkins

Tanisha Johnson

David Makin

David Marks

Melody Martin

Lynae Mast

Dennis McNally

Rebecca Mitchell

Bryce Moeller

Anna Moore

Kelsey Morgan

Stacy Moser

Erica Mummert

Aaron Offenberger

Vonda Oldaker

Bryce Ralston

Jason Ramer

Mackenzie Roberts

Christina Robertson

Katelyn Scott

Shianne Short-Bowden

Sean Sisneros

Vanessa Smith

Angella Sparks

Alexander Stevens

Dallas Stevens

Faylena Stout

Emily Townsend

Shanna White

Brittany Wicker

Tabatha Williams-Janssen

Eric Wilson

Pulaski County

Kewanna

Hanna Weldon

Star City

Savanah Rottet

Hannah Stanley

Winamac

Cheyenne Crider

Christian Kasten

Allison Keller

Ashlee Keller

Kristofer Mill

Olivia Weaver

Starke County

Ora

Makayla Felda

Tippecanoe County

Lafayette

Cecylia Austin

Dustin Hamilton

Kathryn Toler

West Lafayette

Austin D'Agostino

Marcello Gonzalez

Tipton County

Kempton

Jacob Shelden

Kokomo

Cole Henderson

Sharpsville

Clinton Byers

Kylee Fernung

Cassie Neal

Marcy Reese

Tipton

Olivia Browning

Emily Isaac

Joseph Mahaney

Meredith Rivers

Evan Servies

Becky Spencer

Travis Stone

Gracie Stout

Tanner Tatman

Stephen Vanneste

Windfall

Keenan Bates

Phillip Duff

Walter Januszkiewicz

Adan Trujillo

Wabash County

Andrews

John Willett

Peru

Tami Baker

Roann

Abigale Courtney

Wabash

Jared Boone

Natasha Crowley

Celina Hayslett

Zachary Smith

White County

Burnettsville

Joshua Bedilion

Timothy Osborn

Lizbeth Reyes

Idaville

Angela Boer

Vikie Sorrell

California

Stockton

Iscela De Paz

Michigan

Auburn Hills

Valerie Niewinski

Minnesota

Saint Paul

John Valverde

Ivy Tech Community College is Indiana’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Ivy Tech has campuses throughout Indiana and also serves thousands of students annually online. It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering associate degree and short-term certificate programs, and trainings that align to the needs of the community. The College also offers courses and associate degree programs that seamlessly transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana, as well as out of state, for a more affordable route to a bachelor’s degree.

Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Service area serves Cass, Fulton, Howard, Miami, and Tipton counties, including the communities of Kokomo, Logansport, Peru, Rochester, and Tipton.