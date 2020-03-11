Howard County high school students were invited to show off their knowledge of environmental biology and compete for Ivy Tech STEM scholarships at the college’s first biological science fair late last month.
Ivy Tech Kokomo’s chair of Life and Physical Sciences, Dr. Tammy Greene, said the department has been working with local high school science teachers to promote the opportunities that are available through the college’s new science education facilities and degree programs.
“With this program, approved by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, Ivy Tech is able to offer a program majoring in biology that mirrors what students take in their first two years at a university,” said Greene.
In addition, she said the program allows a graduate the possibility of entering any state institution of higher education as a junior in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree.
Jada Moore, a Kokomo High School senior and science fair participant, was enthusiastic about her project on global warming. She investigated the effects of global warming on wildlife and ways to reduce that impact.
“I care about animals that are being affected and wanted to find a way to help,” said Moore.
Ava Peoples, a Northwestern High School freshman, tested the growth of E.coli bacteria on makeup brushes and applicators and found high levels on improperly-cleaned brushes.
“I don’t really know what I want to do, but studying science has taught me what I don’t want to do. I don’t want to go into medicine,” Peoples said.
Students participating in the science fair had the opportunity to hear from special guest speaker Edward Frazier, past president of the Indiana Academy of Sciences and Greene’s former high school biology teacher. Greene said Frazier was her biology teacher at Speedway High School and the inspiration in her pursuit of a career in science.
Participants in the fair competed for Ivy Tech scholarships and were judged based on their displays or literature reviews.
First prize and a $1,000 scholarship to Ivy Tech for any STEM program went to Northwestern High School freshman Kaleb Baldwin for his project, "Reducing eutrophication using controlled ecosystems."
Second place and a $500 scholarship went to Ashley Ream for her project, "The effect of Raid and Roundup on plants in a hydroponic system," and third place and a $250 gift card to the Ivy Tech bookstore went to Alexander Hendrickson for his project, "Power generation with the Peltier effect." Ream and Hendrickson also are freshmen at Northwestern High School.
Greene called the first science fair "outstanding" and said the competition will return next year and be opened up to all sciences.