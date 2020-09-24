Ivy Tech campaign leaders lead the way with computer classroom

KOKOMO, Ind. – Ron Metz and Rick Smith are long-time proponents of the Kokomo community, supporters in many ways of improving and expanding the quality of life it offers to residents and the opportunities it offers to business and industry. It’s not surprising that they have offered their wisdom and expertise as members of the #THETIMEISNOW capital campaign committee to raise the money necessary to finish Ivy Tech Kokomo’s campus transformation.

Metz, managing partner of the Kokomo accounting firm of Bucheri, McCarty & Metz, and Smith, president of Smith Financial Corporation in Kokomo, see their contributions of time and treasure to the Ivy Tech Kokomo project as an investment in the community’s future.

And, on a recent visit to see the results so far, they took the opportunity to note that #THETIMEISNOW campaign’s goal of raising $3 million in community support has reached the home stretch.

“We are now less than $500,000 from meeting our target,” Ron said. “The message now: We need everyone in the community to help us meet this goal by the end of the year.”

During a tour of the new Health Professions Center and the building’s Industrial Technology wing, the two peeked in on the Ron and Lisa Metz and Rick and Diane Smith Computer Classroom named in their honor. Kelly Karickhoff, executive director of resource development for Ivy Tech Kokomo, said the classroom is just one example of how donations to the campaign are making new facilities and new equipment available to Ivy Tech students.

“Lisa and I have a new phrase we’re using a lot: Education is the new currency. Going forward, education is a requirement for success,” Metz said. “The new campus that is being created here will help make Kokomo and Howard County a better community for everyone,” he continued. “A rising tide raises all boats. It’s time for everyone to have a chip in this game.”

Smith said the project lifts the whole community up. “Ivy Tech Kokomo is becoming a regional destination,” he said. “Support for this project means supporting our area students as well as our employers and their need for educating their employees.”

He continued, “We see this as a once-in-a-lifetime project. It’s been great to be part of something this important to the community that is so meaningful on a personal level.”

Karickhoff said Metz and Smith have been involved in the campaign since its beginning in 2018 and have brought a wealth of experience from previous community service.

“Their expertise has been invaluable,” Karickhoff said. “They have been willing to offer their services unselfishly to help the community. We share a pride in Kokomo and Howard County that is only growing as this campus project nears its end.”

Metz noted the value of the project goes far beyond the physical changes on the campus. “It’s not just the facilities,” he said. “It’s what it means to the community by making it so much better. Education is a way to elevate everyone and this new Ivy Tech will be here to provide those opportunities for decades.”

For Karickhoff, the final push to raise the money necessary to complete the $43 million project is also a time to reflect on everything that has happened so far in the campaign.

“I would like to thank the more than 200 donors who have given so generously,” she said. “From the beginning, we have believed that together we could create an environment that would help students succeed long into the future.”

Gifts have ranged from $25 to $250,000 – and, Karickhoff said, every gift is important.

“So many people have invested in Ivy Tech and its mission of service to Kokomo and the surrounding area,” she said. “Our dreams of a campus that supports learning and interaction and encourages community involvement inside and outside the classroom will soon be a reality. We invite everyone to help us reach our $3 million goal and help us complete this project.”

For more information on the campaign, contact Kelly at kkarickhoff@ivytech.edu or call 765-437-6917 or log in to ivytech.edu/kokomotransformation .