IUK Podfest to spotlight women’s issues

IU Kokomo is calling on the community to become part of women’s history by sharing their experiences relating to women in the 21st century to explore issues unique to them, both historically and yet to this day.

Those looking to participate are invited to share their stories via podcasts to be included in “IU Kokomo Podfest ’21: Celebrating Women’s Experiences and Making Women’s History,” which will run during March, coinciding with Women’s History Month. According to Paul Cook, an associate professor of English and podfest organizer, one of the goals of the festival is to give people a medium in which to share their stories that connect to larger women’s issues.

“We’re interested in people taking a story — and this can be men or women; it’s open to all genders, as well as non-binary folks — but basically taking a personal story and connecting a personal story to a larger social, political, or cultural issue that impacts women in some way,” Cook said.

An example, Cook said, could be a man sharing a podcast about how he sees women treated in the workplace. Another example could be from a woman’s perspective about being affected differently than men during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic, Cook said, has showcased in many cases inequity between men and women.

“Women are differently impacted by a lot of these things. We tend to maybe think about things as, ‘Oh, well, this is an issue, and it affects everyone.’ But for example, we know women and mothers in particular have been impacted differently by the pandemic. We know that childcare has largely fallen to women. Even in households where both partners or both genders work, the responsibility for dealing with children’s schooling, a lot of remote instruction, research shows it has fallen to women.

“So I think we have this tendency to think of ourselves in 2021 as being very enlightened, that somehow we’ve moved beyond that. But I think there’s still a lot of ways in which that isn’t the case, and we’re still dealing with that and a lot of inequities. So I would hope that this would call attention to those kinds of social issues, those kinds of inequities and get people talking about them in a way that is less issue-driven, which tends to scare people off and can really easily get very political and very partisan” Cook said.

In addition to spotlighting women’s issues, another goal of the podfest is to demystify podcasts themselves.

Cook said some people still have a notion that podcasts are intimidating and are heard only on National Public Radio. Instead, Cook hopes to get people to explore the medium and find value in it as a way to share stories in their own voices simply by speaking.

“What we’re trying to do is get people to tell their stories using their own voices,” he said.

Submissions for Podfest ’21 should be between 10 and 15 minutes long. Together, the podcasts will be archived on the festival’s website, and top podcasts will be featured in a special issue of “Field,” IU Kokomo’s literary and nonfiction journal.

Other topic ideas podcasters could explore include women in traditionally male-dominated fields; issues surrounding sexual assault, rape, and sexual violence; women’s literature and writing; the #MeToo movement and its broader impact; gender roles in the workplace and at home; barriers to entry in various fields and professions; sexism and sexual harassment; economic opportunities for women; and transgender and transfeminism issues.

Podcasts can be submitted online at iukpodfest.com. The deadline is March 1. The website also includes a FAQ section on getting started with podcasts and resources to help podcasters from start to finish.