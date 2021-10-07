IU labor studies program gives workers edge

The AFL-CIO has teamed up with Indiana University in support of the school’s online Labor Studies program.

Students in the program can earn an Associate of Science or a Bachelor of Science in Labor Studies. They may also choose to work towards a minor or a certificate in Labor Studies.

“Our goal is educate workers about labor history, the labor movement and state, federal and local laws that apply to them in the workplace,” said Professor Marquita Walker, interim chair and associate professor of labor studies in the IU School of Social Work at IUPUI.

More than 100 students are currently working towards the bachelor degree across the state of Indiana. Walker said program alumni often go into law and become attorneys in the field of labor or go into human resources, become directors of non-profits or advocacy programs and some even go into politics.

The average hourly wage for a graduate of the program with a bachelor’s degree is $21 an hour, Walker said.

“We’re most interested in educating individuals about the power of the collective, and we are interested in raising the living standards of vulnerable populations,” she said. “That might be a minority population, women or some group that is compared to the standard of white males and how we can economically, politically, socially and culturally elevate them to a higher level of living.”

Labor studies grew out of the labor and worker education movement, which began a century ago. Worker education programs were designed to help workers understand how they could vote for policies or individuals who would better their interests.

The 1934 National Labor Act made things more balanced between labor and management, but it also became more important for workers in a union to understand how contracts work. Labor education was primarily a field to teach members about the ins and outs of contracts.

As union numbers declined in the 1960s and ‘70s, interest in labor education programs diminished. The study of labor rebooted itself as labor studies.

Walker said labor studies offers professional development courses such as contract bargaining, but it also morphed into more of a liberal arts emphasis with a broader area of study to better educate workers on how to better their living conditions through not only a collective but legislation.

“Worker protections on state and federal levels are important,” Walker said. “Workers need to know how to vote for issues that will help them and not vote for their own exploitation, which often happens if they don’t understand the history of workers, labor laws and information they need to make informed decisions.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the IU Department of Labor Studies,” said Indiana State AFL-CIO President Brett Voorhies. “We hope this partnership will inspire a new generation of students to create a more just and equitable world for working people. And the coursework offered by the department will be invaluable to labor leaders and members across the state who want to strengthen their skills and tackle new challenges.”

There are around 40 labor studies programs around the nation, and the IU program is a rare instance when it isn’t housed in the political science department. IU’s labor studies program resides in the IU School of Social Work at IUPUI. But anyone can work towards the degree, thanks to its friendly online nature.

Walker said students can take classes that range in length anywhere from a regular 16-week semester course to a short three-week class.

IU is also big on experiential learning, which means students have lots of opportunities to put their classroom skills to use in a real work environment. Thanks to the relationship with the AFL-CIO, there are many internship opportunities with labor unions or community agencies. There’s no need to commute from Kokomo to Indianapolis to reap those benefits, as remote online internships are also an option.

“We match up students’ skills with what the local union needs,” Walker said. “So if a student is interested in a virtual internship with an organization, that is available to them.”

All students are required to take a gateway course on labor and society as an introduction to the area of study. The course examines how workers are treated and how they can move forward. Beyond that class, there are courses such as “White Privilege in the Work Place,” which examines unconscious biases and “Work like A Girl: Women’s Evolving Work Place Role,” which looks at women’s evolution in the workplace and how economic powers limit their advancement.

“All of our faculty have had years and years of experience in a union before they came to academia,” Walker said. “We bring a very aggressive group of faculty to the table. And because they have such practical experience — they’ve been in the trenches, they’ve been on strike -- they know what that’s like and now they have a theoretical perspective to share.”

For more information about IU’s labor studies program, visit.labor.iu.edu.