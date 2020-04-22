IU Kokomo faculty earn promotions, tenure

The Indiana University Board of Trustees approved promotions and/or tenure for eight faculty members on the Kokomo campus.

Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke congratulated Patricia Davis, Wendy Grice, Michael Koerner, Olga Korne, Stephanie Medley-Rath, Patrick Motl, Carolyn Townsend, and Michelle Westervelt on their accomplishments.

“Tenure and promotion at IU is a great achievement, and reflects the excellence of our faculty,” she said. “We are proud of their commitment to our students’ success, to research, and to creating innovative art.”

Those receiving promotions included:

Patrick Motl, professor of physics. He earned a Ph.D. in Physics from Louisiana State University and a Bachelor of Science ( B.S.) in Physics from Indiana University. He joined IU Kokomo’s faculty in 2008, and serves as associate dean of the School of Sciences. He received the Indiana Academy of Science Distinguished Scholars Award, and the IU Kokomo Faculty Research Award.

Patricia Davis, clinical associate professor of medical imaging technology. She earned a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) in Information Technology Management from Western Governors University, and a B.S. in Medical Imaging Technology from Indiana University Kokomo. She joined the faculty in 2012, and is coordinator of the medical imaging technology program.

Wendy Grice, senior lecturer in music. She is completing a Ph.D. in Education from Walden University, and has a Master of Music (M.M.) from the University of Notre Dame, and a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Music from Bethel College, Mishawaka. She is conductor of the Cougar Choir and Harmonics. Grice joined IU Kokomo’s faculty in 2014.

Olga Korne, senior lecturer in accounting. She earned a Master of Science (M.S.) in Accounting and B.S. in Accounting from Indiana University, and a B.S. in Secondary Teaching, with a focus on foreign language, from Kolomna State University of Humanities and Social Studies, Moscow Region, Russia. She joined IU Kokomo’s faculty in 2014. She has received the Trustees Teaching Award.

Michelle Westervelt, senior lecturer in English. She earned a Master of Arts (M.A.) in English from Indiana State University, and a B.A. in English from Illinois College. She joined the full time faculty in 2014, after previously serving as a visiting lecturer. Westervelt is director of the campus Writing Center.

Those who were promoted and received tenure included:

Michael Koerner, associate professor of new media. He earned a Master of Fine Arts (M.F.A.) in Painting from the Edinburgh College of Art, Scotland; and a Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.) in Printmaking from the Indiana University Herron School of Art. Koerner joined IU Kokomo’s faculty in 2014. He founded the Design Center, and has had numerous solo and group exhibitions.

Stephanie Medley-Rath, associate professor of sociology. She earned a Ph.D. and an M.A. in Sociology from Georgia State University, and a B.A. in Sociology from Southern Illinois University. She joined IU Kokomo’s faculty in 2014. Medley-Rath has received the Claude Rich Excellence in Teaching Award and the Trustees Teaching Award.

Carolyn Townsend, associate professor of nursing. She earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice from University of Southern Indiana, a Master of Science in Nursing from Indiana University — Purdue University Indianapolis, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.S.N.) and Associate of Science in Nursing (A.S.N.) from IU Kokomo. She joined IU Kokomo’s full-time faculty in 2014, after serving as an adjunct and visiting lecturer. Townsend is assistant dean of the School of Nursing’s prelicensure B.S.N. program.