Do you have friends and relatives who take time to make your days better? It’s amazing what people have done for my husband and me recently. Our good days began when a friend’s son phoned us.
Because he had never called us and we hadn’t seen him recently, it was impossible to guess who was calling. After catching up with our families’ activities, he said he’d called to let us know he'd be happy to take us to doctor appointments. I thanked him but let him know my husband had my “help.” Because we have never driven the same way, I need to refrain from “helping,” but that is so difficult. Remembering years ago when we were in North Dakota, my husband said, “If you ask me to stop for one more rock, I’m going to leave you at the side of the road” has helped me be less verbal about how cars should be driven.
When I called to tell our friend she had raised her son right, she had no idea he had called or why she was receiving a complement she didn’t think she deserved. Not long ago, he had taken her for a morning medical appointment. He was in heavy traffic early in the morning and also later during the noon hour. She mentioned it must not be easy for us to keep some of our appointments. That’s when I told her we made appointments in the afternoon when there was little traffic.
The day following thanking her for her caring son, my husband decided we needed sandwiches and milk shakes. I told him a sandwich was all I wanted. At the drive-in restaurant, the lady in front of him heard his order while she waited for her food. When he received his order and asked what he owed, he was informed the lady who already left had paid for him. He tried unsuccessfully to find her car. If she reads this article, she needs to know her act of kindness is sincerely appreciated and made those sandwiches more delicious than we’ve ever eaten.
Other younger friends call to learn how we’re doing and offer to help. When you’re 90, the list of what must be done becomes very short. Neighbors across the street call us weekly to see what groceries we need. They’re also available when we have problems. Not being allowed to climb a ladder, set a clock, replace a light bulb, put batteries in a smoke detector, or close an overhead garage door can be major problems. When doctors warn us that ladders can no longer be used, it’s bad news. I may forget where I put something five minutes ago but have no problem remembering instantly which person reset the clocks, replaced light bulbs, put new batteries in the smoke detector, or was caught pulling a few weeds. Each person is remembered when the garage door opens, clocks have the right time, lights switch on in a room that had been dark for two weeks, know the smoke detector has a new battery, and some weeds are missing.