It’s good that opposites attract. Proof of this is definitely evident at our house. My husband puts everything in the trash that will be hauled away in less than two weeks.
That means I have the responsibility of removing his name and address before anything hits the recycling tote in the garage. Unfortunately, I’m the one who saves everything. The problem with that is what is needed is somewhere, but there are so many other “valuables” being kept that it’s impossible to find something even after spending hours searching for it.
When I sent an apology for not responding to an email because I was searching for one sheet of needed information, this was the reply that arrived: “I fully sympathize and empathize with your frustration at paper clutter! I’ve been devoting myself this year to decluttering my house and office/archives. Having inherited 751 bank boxes full of letters, photos, school work, bills, receipts, notes, to do lists, and information from my parents and their ancestors, I’ve resolved not to leave my children a mess to deal with.
“However, it’s emotional and physical work discarding things. I would like to be so well-organized I’d be able to put my hands on whatever I’d like. I imagine that’s a fantasy. One way I do help myself is to maintain a very active and organized set of notes listings on my iPhone.”
This solution to the friend’s problem brought a smile. At least we don’t have to organize an iPhone as our friend has. One son, and there is little doubt his brother would disagree with him, has said we’re not smart enough to have a smart phone. At least we’re intelligent enough to understand an iPhone is not something we should possess. Cordless phones that can be carried around inside the house create more problems than we appreciate.
Twice within a week, life has been happier because of a newspaper article that was saved last Nov. 11. It had listed businesses that would give a discount to veterans for a year. When purchasing a new battery became a necessity for our car recently, the dealer who had sold my husband the car was on that list. A telephone call to discover the kind of proof veterans needed resulted in a refund of nearly $30. The second good fortune was losing a driver’s license four months before it expired and needing a new one immediately. Finding the original papers with a picture of my husband and the lost license made it possible to get a new license without going to the bank box to get his birth certificate and gathering together all the other requirements.
In case there is not enough time to get rid of all the clutter, the son who assured us we don’t need a smart phone is also the one who offered to put a dumpster at the front door and fill it with “stuff” from the house for our Christmas gift.