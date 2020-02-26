ITP1 worker by day, farmer by night

A team leader at FCA US, Angela Dewalt has spent the last 15 years working hard on carrier 1/2 at Indiana Transmission Plant 1 by day, but in the evenings she comes home to her second job – working on her family farm.
A & M Farms, owned and run by her and her husband Mark of 33 years at their home in the Royal Center area, consists of cattle, hogs, and chickens. For the past 10 years, the two have taken their beef, pork, poultry, and eggs to the Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market on Saturdays during the late spring and summer months.
“Usually Friday evening is pretty hectic with all the last-minute things. I have eggs to wash and meat to inventory, pack up everything. Keeps us busy,” Dewalt said. “We just try to keep our customers supplied with fresh, clean products. We have a lot of regular customers. They want our meat and eggs. Every week they’re there.”
Dewalt said the amount of inventory they take to the market varies, and she doesn’t anticipate making a specific amount of money every week. She and her husband just take a “freezer full” and go from there, she said.
According to Dewalt, it seems that more and more people are paying attention to their foods and becoming more aware of where they come from and what they contain. Raising her own meat and eggs, she doesn’t have to worry about that, and neither do her customers.
“All of it is so much better than what you get at the grocery stores,” Dewalt said.
The livestock is butchered by the Royal Center locker plant and is USDA-inspected prior to being sold at the market.
Due to their small farm size, the Dewalts take pride in the humane treatment their animals are given compared to large farms where that isn’t the case, according to her. All of her animals are raised without hormones, steroids, or antibiotics. Additionally, the cattle and hogs are seasonally pastured, and the chickens are free-range.
“We want our animals to be happy and healthy and be as natural as they can be,” Dewalt said.
Primarily, the Dewalts like the Heritage breeds of pigs. They currently have Large Blacks and Tamworth that are bred at the beginning of the year for piglets to be born in the spring months.
Unlike the hogs, the Dewalts only buy crossbred Hereford steers and feed them out until they are ready for market and do not raise them for breeding purposes.
Dewalt said her favorite part of the farm is the chickens, which she mainly tends to on the farm, whereas the other animals are more of her husband’s responsibilities. She currently has about 170 layers of numerous different breeds. Some of the chickens are rare breeds, which she said are the ones that typically lay the colored eggs, including green, blue, speckled, and all shades of brown, even some that look like chocolate eggs.
“They lay all different colors of eggs, which is really fun. It’s like Easter egg hunting every night,” Dewalt said.
The Dewalts got into farming due to their families. Dewalt and Mark both had grandparents who were farmers, so both of them grew up around it. Dewalt said she has always loved animals, and wanting to raise her own meat, Dewalt and her husband began raising hogs together. Eventually their farm grew from there. After word spread to family and friends who also were interested in buying cuts, the two eventually decided to sell at the farmers market.
For more information on A & M Farms, like and follow their Facebook page at “A & M Farms.”