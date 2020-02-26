ITP I employee certified in biblical counseling

When Indiana Transmission Plant I employee Matt Fetig served in the U.S. Air Force, he got a firsthand look at people's struggles with drug and alcohol addictions while living in foreign counties.
But he knew those issues weren’t unique to those counties; they were right in the city he lived in, too. Around 10 years ago, Fetig said he felt called to help make a difference in some of those people’s lives and went through two years of training through the Association of Certified Biblical Counselors (ACBC) to become a counselor after getting connected through his church, Bible Baptist Church.
Now, he spends many evenings outside of the plant counseling men and women at local shelters, working with them one-on-one at Bible Baptist Church’s Hope Counseling Center, and training others to become ACBC counselors. And it’s all volunteer work.
“I’m following the word of God to help others,” said Fetig, who works by day as an energy champion to help reduce waste in all of FCA US’s local plants.
In addition to working as one of the counselors at Hope Counseling Center, once a week he counsels at the Kokomo Rescue Mission and works at the Miami County Prison through the prison ministry. He’s also counseled at Gilead House and Coordinated Assistance Ministries.
His services are free to those who seek counseling. But besides the no-cost aspect, Fetig said he believes many people go to him because of the biblical basis of the counseling.
“They come to see what God tells us to do,” Fetig said.
The majority of the work he does is suicide counseling and for drug and alcohol addictions. He said he believes everyone can heal from issues they struggle with and that all of the answers to their problems are written in the bible.
“The entire meaning of life is described in the Holy Bible. Everything we need to know on how to correct our behavior and be happy is in the Bible,” he said. “When I teach classes, we go through Bible verses. We do memorization. We talk a lot about what the bible says on forgiveness, which forgiveness seems to be a big problem in drug abuse. They think, ‘I’ve abused drugs. I’ve done something wrong. I will never be forgiven, so I might as well continue using them,’” he said.
Fetig said the Bible helps people get over those feelings. In fact, several of the people he’s worked with, he said, have been “rehabilitated” and are now holding jobs in the community.
With the high number of people struggling with addictions, Fetig said there continues to be a big need for counselors.
“There is a lot of need for counselors to fight the growing drug problem, and all hands are needed. Anybody who wants to help can find a place to help,” he said.
According to the Hope Counseling Center’s website, other issues the counselors address include ADHA, anger, bipolar disorder, parenting, children of divorce, communication, depression, divorce care, anxiety, grief, PTSD, self-mutilation, and blended families.
To learn more about becoming a counselor or to seek counseling services, visit hopebiblicalcounselingcenter.org or call Bible Baptist Church at 765-455-1444. The church is located at 2635 S. Dixon Road. Counseling services are offered free to individuals, couples, and families.