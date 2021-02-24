ITP employee lives for the music

An Indiana Transmission Plant team leader’s life always has been centered on music, and he’s taken that to the next level for the last 25 years.

After working as a deejay, Richard Spencer upped the ante and purchased a performance venue that he transformed into a spot that’s drawn in local, regional, and national acts for the last 25 years. While it’s a lot of work on top of his fulltime job, it’s where his heart is.

“That’s who I am,” Spencer said. “Music has always been my thing. I’ve always been a good listener. I’ve always listened to the music, and the music has gotten me through some hard times.”

Spencer was born in Peru but grew up in Florida. He became a deejay around 1985 and worked gigs around the Sunshine State. He later returned to Peru, as most of his family was in the area, and he continued to work as a deejay in the Hoosier state while also working at a factory.

In the mid-‘90s, Spencer’s brother suggested the two of them go to a sheriff’s sale to look at buying property to open their own music venue. Spencer said his wife, Debra Spencer, didn’t think they’d actually get anything – but they did.

“She said, ‘Go ahead,’ but she never believed that we would get it at the sale,” Spencer said, laughing. “She wasn’t glad. She wasn’t mad. She was just like, ‘Oh no, he did get it.’”

Spencer secured a liquor licensed and opened a bar and performance venue in 1996 where he began hosting live bands. It was doing well, so two years later, he moved to a bigger but still quaint venue in downtown Peru on Broadway Street that seated 99 people. He’s been there since.

The venue, called Nickel Plate Saloon, has hosted well-named groups such as Jackyl, an American rock band that’s known for songs like “When Will It Rain” and “The Lumberjack;” Devon Allman, the son of musician Gregg Allman; and all of the original members of Quiet Riot, a heavy metal band that ranked No. 100 on VH1’s 100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock.

While the venue has hosted an array of rock artists, Spencer also seeks performers from all genres, including country and rap. Having a successful music venue, he said, comes down to offering something for everyone.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“We try to keep it diversified. It takes diversity. You can’t say, ‘OK, I’m rock-n-roll’ or ‘I’m a country guy’ or ‘OK, I’m a rapper.’ You have to have diversity. It has to be everything. You have to have a love for all kinds of music, all kinds of genres is what I believe,” he said.

This year, Spencer is celebrating his 25th year in business. It’s a lot of work, and his wife runs the day-to-day operations. But they enjoy it.

“Me and my wife, we’ve been married 30 years. We started the deejay business together, and it just kind of grew from that. And that’s where we’re at, and music has always been the part that kept us going, that’s pulled us out of the hard times,” he said.

As a small business owner, there have been hard times. Two of the hardest times have been the economic downturn of 2008 and the COVID-19 pandemic. While he said the struggles from 2008 might have been tougher financially, the pandemic has lasted much longer.

“We got hit real hard (in 2008), and I really didn’t think we would make it through that, but we did with perseverance and hard work and a lot of long nights there, long days just us being the only ones there working,” he said.

With the pandemic, Spencer was forced to close for two months last spring, and upon opening, restrictions continued to limit what could be done. More recently, Spencer has been hosting live music sporadically, but he said the turnout has been scarce.

He’s optimistic, though, that crowds eventually will be able to safely return, and he’s waiting patiently.

“What I’ve seen is that we’re kind of maybe seeing a light at the end of the tunnel, and we’re prepared for that. That’s all you can do. The other key to this business is being able to hibernate, be able to shut things down, cut cost, hibernate, and wait for things to blow over. And things do change, so you can come back out,” Spencer said.

After a year of little live music, Spencer is ready to get back to it.