ITEP offers students pathways to employment

Now in its fourth year, FCA US’s Integrated Technology Education Program (ITEP) is in full bloom as it continues to offer area students pathways to full employment.
ITEP officially launched in 2016 as a partnership between FCA and Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Region. Since then it’s come to encapsulate partnerships with Indiana University Kokomo and Purdue University as well. As the workforce development program has continued to progress, FCA leadership said the initiative is enjoying success as college students cultivate full-time careers with the automotive manufacturer.
According to FCA World Class Manufacturing Plant Lead Lori Hoback, “building pathways” within the community toward full employment with the automotive manufacturer has been a key focus for the ITEP. That effort begins primarily in high school, with area students able to venture into FCA to learn about the world of manufacturing for a semester. This, said FCA Plant Manager Bob Varsanik, allowed the participating students to decide what pathway may suit them within the field, whether it be management, skilled, or non-skilled work.
From there, they can start college at Ivy Tech, Purdue, or IUK with nearly a year’s worth of class credits under their belts. As college begins, that’s when the rubber can really hit the road for ITEP participants as they can enroll in summer internships to further their interests at FCA. From there, they can be offered part-time positions as they attend school full time. If all goes well, students can complete college and transition to a full-time position with the company, removing one of the biggest stressors of post-graduation life.
“It’s a more safe and secure pathway. You don’t graduate college and freak out about having to find a job,” said Holback.
But the importance of the program, according to FCA leadership, is the ability for the company to foster long-term partnerships with incoming local employees. When employees come from outside the area, said Varsanik, they tend to stay for a few years, garner experience, then depart to other employment. But employees with local roots are more likely to stay at the area’s FCA facilities.
“The really neat thing about this is we’re trying to find people from the area that want to stay in the area,” said Varsanik. “That’s one of our biggest things, and that’s what we’re trying to attract.”
Those efforts appear to be paying off.
Sophia Magnorfi, a junior at IUK, participated in an internship this past summer with FCA through ITEP. She’s enjoyed the experience, and it’s shown her how many different employment pathways exist within FCA.
“There’s just so many things,” said Magnorfi. “It’s really opened my eyes. I think I just love the company, so wherever I go (within in) I would love.”
Magnorfi is part of ITEP’s fourth “cohort” of part-time college students. Each cohort consists of a team of three students.
According to Holback, all but one student who has completed the program has onboarded to a full-time position at FCA.
“We have really high retention numbers from this approach, and that’s what we want to do … We’re really looking to bring people onto our team and have them be a part of our team forever, grow their careers forever,” said Holback. “We don’t want to just be a pass-through. We’re really an organization and a family in Indiana at least.”
As the program continues, Varsanik said it would continue to show students how the industry has evolved beyond what was previous thought of the manufacturing world’s fading “dirty, greasy, grimy” image. And, he noted, he hoped to continue efforts to draw more women into the field as well. This effort is picking up steam.
“It’s harder and harder, but we still make sure we have a couple women in the class each time, and it’s getting some legs,” said Varsanik.
The approach comes as an innovative way to increase interest in the field, but Holback said ITEP will continue to push forward, building partnerships with state agencies and educators alike.
“We’re not just repeating that same structure. We’re developing some partnerships with state agencies, some university agencies, and we’re really connecting,” said Holback. “There’s a big culture of workforce development in this state. We’re out there plugging into those other groups that are working so we can deliver new opportunities. We have some exciting opportunities coming in with new innovation and technologies. We’re helping in the community when agencies want to develop some sort of academy or teaching development center. We’re beginning to be seen as a benchmark people can approach.”