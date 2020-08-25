Inventrek nears capacity with record number of tenants

Inventrek Technology Park always has shined through tough times, and it continues to shine through a global pandemic and economic downturn.

The small business incubator started 16 years ago as a way to capture talent when engineers at Delphi Electronics and Safety were cast off without anywhere to go in the City of Firsts. It succeeded in doing that and has thrived over the years, surviving the Great Recession of 2007, rebuilding after being slammed by a tornado in 2016, and now flourishing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, the park boasts a record number of tenants at 46, is near capacity, and a new, large new tenant, Purdue Polytechnic Kokomo, moved in over the summer.

“We’re right now at 95-percent capacity. I really only have three offices to lease in our entire building, which is a great problem to have because you want to be able to fully utilize the facility, but at the same time, if someone comes in, I want to be able to have space available to put them in,” said Mike McCool, manager of Inventrek Technology Park.

The purpose of the facility upon launch was to help small businesses grow by providing them with the resources and tools to succeed until they were strong enough to “graduate” the facility into a space of their own. Over the years, many tenants have done that and are thriving in the community, like AndyMark, Benchmark Mechanical, Green Cubes Technology, and Criterion Water Labs.

Over the summer, several more tenants graduated. The largest of the graduates was Green Alternatives, Inc., a solar company that was started 12 years ago by Chris Rohaly, a former Delphi engineer who moved the company into Inventrek in 2009. Rohaly’s business expanded within Inventrek, gradually taking up more space, until this summer when Rohaly purchased a space in Carroll County to operate out of. However, Green Alternatives still will maintain an office space in Inventrek.

“Really a neat story is Green Alternatives. They are one that started in their garage, much like AndyMark, and they grew in our building to where they have multiple offices. Then they had the light manufacturing area in the basement, and now they have purchased their own facility out of Inventrek,” said McCool.

While some businesses have graduated, many others have moved in over the last year. Kardex Handling Solutions, Unique 33 Studios, Platt Personal Training, Project Access, MS Technologies, and Purdue University all are new to Inventrek this year.

Purdue Polytechnic relocated this summer into the facility, and McCool anticipates the new tenant to bring in the most foot traffic of all tenants as 130 students are expected this fall. Due to that, many renovations are being done outside the facility to ensure the parking lots and crosswalks are safe to all who use them.

“Purdue brought over their security experts from Lafayette to do an assessment of the building and the grounds, and they just made mention that the crosswalk here between our parking lot and Firmin Street and onto our building, the traffic patterns are, sometimes people drive too fast,” McCool said. “So the city is working with us right now to improve Firmin Street in front of our building.”

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Some of those improvements include putting in handicap-accessible crosswalks, speedbumps, and signage.

In addition, the City of Kokomo also is working with Inventrek to convert nearly two acres of parking lot asphalt back into greenspace. The oversized parking lot, McCool said, was built for the “Delphi days” when hundreds of employees used the building at a time. Even with increased traffic from Purdue, McCool said the space still was too large.

“We’re going to be planting trees and getting it into great shape,” he said. “Mayor (Tyler) Moore is committed to helping us with this asset to continue to grow and maintain it.”

In addition to serving as a small business incubator, Inventrek also continues to serve those who aren’t quite ready for a dedicated workspace through The Shared Drive, a co-working space that opened inside the building in 2015.

Members are able to work and meet with clients in a professional environment while taking advantage of the amenities offered, such as Wi-Fi, 24/7 access, lockers, fax machine, printer, postage machine, mailroom, and designated mail slots.

The co-working space is available through a membership of $40 a month or $30 a month for students. A benefit to having a membership, McCool said, is that members can use it to get into other coworking spaces in Indiana a limited number of times.

Currently, there are 17 members. The idea, McCool said, is for those members to eventually grow enough to become Inventrek tenants and later graduate the facility as well.

Now, with many changes in place, McCool is looking forward to welcoming the public back, as the facility has remained closed to the public since late this past spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Aug. 24, the facility will reopen its doors, though guests are asked to social distance and wear face coverings.

Inventrek Technology Park is located at 700 E. Firmin St. For more information, call 765-457-2000.