Inventrek grows 5 years after tornado

It was hot and muggy on Aug. 24, 2016. And that Wednesday afternoon, moist air and atmospheric pressure triggered severe storms across northern Indiana.

Tornado alerts hit cellphones in Howard County a bit after 3 p.m. Twenty minutes later, an EF3 tornado landed west of Kokomo and tore an 8-mile path of destruction through the city and county.

In its wake was Inventrek Technology Park, one of hundreds of structures damaged by the twister.

That August, the business incubator had a solid 27 tenants. It had celebrated the one-year anniversary of The Shared Drive, Howard County’s first co-working space, which was seeing growing membership numbers. The consensus among those in the building was that Inventrek had a lot of promise.

All of that came to a complete halt that August day five years ago.

In the months that followed, several Inventrek tenants took up space in a temporary facility. Others were forced to sign leases in other buildings. So work began almost immediately on the exterior of the building, and, in January, the interior work started.

Since the roof partially collapsed, the building sustained extensive water damage. The interior work included a complete remodel, replacement and upgrade of both the HVAC and electrical systems, the removal and rebuilding of some walls, and every ceiling tile in the 98,000-square-foot facility was replaced.

By April, the work was completed enough to allow tenants to move back in, and Mike McCool, manager of Inventrek, said he felt he now had a facility that was even better than before, as modifications were made to better serve the tenants. Fourteen of the former 27 tenants moved back in. Ivy Tech, which previously occupied 30,000 square feet, was one of the tenants that didn’t return, leaving quite a bit of space unoccupied. And, thus, Inventrek’s management began work to entice new tenants to move in.

The interest was there. Thirteen months later, Inventrek had 28 tenants, one more than it did prior to the tornado. That, said McCool, reaffirms the need for a building of this sort to continue to thrive in Howard County.

“Before the tornado, I used to always say, ‘I think it’s the best-kept secret in Kokomo, and it’s a great asset.’ I’d say post-tornado that there’s no doubt in my mind the facility is a great asset for the entire community to use, and we continue to look for ways to get the word out and increase its utilization,” said McCool.

During these changes, the facility also inked an agreement for a new, large tenant to occupy 9,000 square feet that formerly housed Ivy Tech. WorkOne moved from its home on Reed Road into the incubator in a move that McCool said fits the mission of Inventrek perfectly.

“WorkOne is such a compliment to what we do out here with the location, the bus stop, the fact that what they do is workforce development. That’s what we’re trying to do, create the workforce and make it grow, so they’re a great partner for us to have here,” he said.

Other new tenants joining Inventrek included the YMCA, Mental Health Association, TARDEC, Better Choices Counseling, Shine 99, Foster Accounting, and Beloved Daffodils Inspirations.

Occupancy in Inventrek was at 65% just one year after the tornado. Five years later, it’s at 100% capacity.

McCool also is working to bring in new members to The Shared Drive, as those membership numbers have not yet returned to what they were prior to the tornado. Following Aug. 24, 2016, a temporary Shared Drive location was set up, and about seven members utilized the space. When Inventrek reopened, those members came back. Since, seven new members have joined, bringing the total to 14 members.

“We’re not back to our original 20 members, but we’re moving in the right direction. It’s a great asset. I don’t think I’ve shown The Shared Drive to anybody who was interested who didn’t end up becoming a member,” he said. “It’s just a matter of getting people in here and getting the word out.”

In its first year after reopening post-tornado, long-standing tenants, TLB Electric, graduated. The moved onto Markland Avenue.

“That’s exactly what we want, for these businesses to be able to go out on their own and thrive,” McCool said. “The best thing to us is that a business comes in and leaves us. That’s what we hope for.”

For those looking to take their own business or business idea to the next level, Inventrek is planning its second PitchFest, a dinner that serves as a fundraising program for small businesses and under-resourced entrepreneurs. The event will return in 2022.

At the first event, attendees paid a nominal entry fee that covered dinner, beverages, and one vote. Guests listened to the stories from entrepreneurs during their short pitches and then voted for their favorite. The winner received feed money for the business, as well as advice, guidance, and counseling.