Have you been inspired recently? In the process of getting rid of material that has been collected and saved for years, 16 pages of inspirational quotes appeared.

Jennie Jerome Churchill has said, “Life is not always what one wants it to be, but making the best of it as it is, is the only way to be happy.”

Helen Keller was always an inspiration. She is still one of my favorite people. How could a blind and deaf person succeed in this world without her kind of thinking? She was so correct with “When one door of happiness closes, another opens. But often we look so long at the closed door that we do not see the one which has been opened for us.”

Years ago I didn’t think much about happiness. Those were the days when there was not enough time to be the perfect mother, wife, and teacher. I was too busy with daily living. Now that life doesn’t make as many demands, there is time to realize that God makes life safer and happier every day.

It’s the plate dropped in the sink that doesn’t break or the avoided fall thanks to a small shopping cart that is my constant companion. It saves me from major problems daily .

Have you ever thought about the kind of person you are? An unknown author has said, “The pessimist complains about the wind; the optimist expects it to change. And the realist adjusts his or her sails." Fortunately I’ve never been identified as a pessimist, but when something goes wrong, I expect things to change. If nothing changes, I try to live with the problem. Here is another good example of opposites attract. My husband accepts whatever comes his way and worries about nothing. If a tornado is a possibility, he sits in front of the living room windows and reports as clouds pass. I’m in the laundry room sitting on an uncomfortable folding chair with no view of the outside world.

According to Jim Lovell, there are people who make things happen. There are people who watch things happen, and there are people who wonder what happened. To be successful, you need to be a person who makes things happen. Wouldn’t you have to agree with this thinking?

Babe Ruth said if you are left-handed, there is good news for you. Included among the left-handed people are Picasso, Alexander the Great, Michelangelo, Babe Ruth, Jim Hendrix, and Leonardo da Vinci. According to SAT results, left-handed students have higher math scores than right-handed students. When I was teaching, it was interesting to note that left-handed students were always near the top of the class.

Mother Teresa has said, “Life is an opportunity; benefit from it. Life is beauty; admire it. Life is a dream; realize it. Life is a promise; fulfill it. Life is sorrow; overcome it. Life is a tragedy; confront it. Life is an adventure; dare it. Life is luck; make it. Life is life; fight for it.”