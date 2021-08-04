Indiana Heartland honors its history with gift to Ivy Tech

Started in 1932, Indiana Heartland Federal Credit Union’s history is rooted in service to members of Kokomo’s agricultural and healthcare communities, beginning with Indiana Farm Bureau and expanding to include St. Joseph Hospital. In Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Campus Transformation, they found an opportunity to honor both lines of their heritage.

“When our leadership team toured the new Kokomo Campus, we were so impressed and knew we wanted to be a part of this transformative project in our community,” said Buffey Hedrick, the credit union’s chief executive officer.

“Being in the business of finance, we have noticed many members with massive debts they are unable to pay off in a timely manner,” she continued. “Any time members can save money by going to Ivy Tech, then we know their future will be brighter and financially more healthy. We are proud to support areas that will serve both agriculture and healthcare and nursing students for years to come without the stress of how to pay it back.”

Thanks to a generous donation approved by the credit union’s board of directors, Ivy Tech’s new campus now includes Indiana Heartland FCU Faculty and Staff Reception Area in the Health Professions Center and the Indiana Heartland FCU Student Commons in the new Agriculture and Automotive Technology Building.

Hedrick was joined by three of the FCU’s board members – Steve Carter, Nicholas Smith-McCombs, and David Trine – and two members of her staff – Amber White, vice president of operations, and Mary James, marketing and compliance specialist – to visit the new Indiana Heartland FCU-sponsored facilities.

For Amber White, who graduated from Ivy Tech Kokomo in 2004 with an associate degree in office administration, the new campus is a true revelation.

“When I was here, Ivy Tech was just in the one building,” she remembered. Interestingly, she also worked in what is now the Agriculture and Automotive Center when it was home to a “help desk” call center operated by EDS, then the leader in the development of computerized offices at Delphi Electronics.

It was her work as an Ivy Tech student intern in the engineering offices of Delphi’s Plant 10 that had caught their eye – and kicked off her career in office administration.

Nicholas Smith-McCombs praised the College for the hands-on instruction it offers in every program. “Often, college grads are blocked from getting a job because they don’t have experience to go along with their degree,” he said. “It’s great that Ivy Tech offers that.”

David Trine agreed.

“We have a great history in Kokomo in the automotive industry and the medical field and both have urgent needs for skilled employees,” he said. “Investing in Ivy Tech is investing in our future, in our kids, in our families. The path forward is through education and technology.”

For Mary James, the technology and hands-on experience offered at Ivy Tech Kokomo will make a huge impact on the community.

“Students can receive the real-world experience needed for their job field,” she said. “I am absolutely amazed by the technology you have here.”

“I feel this transformation is putting Ivy Tech on the map, not only for Howard County but by also bringing in people from the surrounding counties,” she continued. “It’s going to become a staple in our community.

Trine said Ivy Tech fills an important niche. “There are a lot of people who won’t succeed on a big campus, people just out of high school or those mid-career who are looking to change careers,” he said.

“Ivy Tech offers a high-quality education at a inexpensive rate, with no room and board charges. Our students can get what they need locally to have successful careers.”

Kelly Karickhoff, executive director of resource development for Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Service Area, thanked the Indiana Heartland team members for their support of the campaign.

“I’m just thrilled you wanted to support two spaces that are connected to your heritage,” she said. “Students and faculty alike in a number of our programs will benefit from both areas.”

Indiana Heartland’s donation is part of a capital campaign that is nearing its goal of raising $3 million in community support to complete the $43 million transformation of the Ivy Tech Kokomo Campus.

An open house, to officially unveil the new campus at 1815 E. Morgan St., is set for Saturday, Sept. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The entire community is invited to come for tour of the new facilities along with demonstrations, games, and refreshments.

For more information on the campus transformation, go to swww.ivytech.edu/kokomotransformation or contact Karickhoff at kkarickhoff@ivytech.edu or 765-252-5501.