Indiana Heartland FCU: ‘large enough to serve you, small enough to care’

Indiana Heartland Federal Credit Union touts the motto “large enough to serve you, small enough to care,” and the financial institution has a history of living up to that motto.

The credit union offers all the services of a larger one, but it remains unique in that its members aren’t just numbers. They’re family, according to CEO Buffey Hedrick.

“We know our members. We care about you. We care about meeting your financial needs and hearing how your day went. A lot of times you can feel unwelcome and like no one really cares about your business. But here you can walk in, and it isn’t about the size of your bank account. Each individual is treated with respect. It’s all about service,” Hedrick said.

With the small-town feel, Indiana Heartland FCU goes above and beyond to meet its members’ needs and understands the challenges that some face.

For instance, when the credit union processes a loan application, the staff works to understand why a member’s credit score is less than ideal in the hopes of getting more people approved.

“We listen. If you come to get a loan, we don’t just deny you because of negative circumstances in your life. We want to hear your story. We want to understand why you got to where you’re at because everybody can fall on hard times or has fallen on hard times. It can happen to anybody at any point in time,” she said.

And since the credit union is owned by its members, they should receive the best interest rates on loans and competitive dividends on their savings, she said.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

When it comes to car shopping, the CEO offered a tip. Always get pre-approved for a car loan before shopping.

“It’s extremely important you get a pre-approval prior to shopping. Your credit report will only be pulled one time. When your credit is pulled multiple times, it can negatively affect your credit score. You can walk into the dealership with the power and knowledge to know you’ve already been pre-approved and just focus on buying a car, knowing your credit union’s got your back,” she said.

In addition to offering pre-approvals for car loans, Indiana Heartland FCU also offers car warranties to its members. She said some people don’t realize that no matter the age of a car or how many miles are on it, it qualifies for a warranty.

Other services the credit union offers include surcharge-free ATMs, a drive-thru, free checking, free online bill pay, low-interest Visas, 24/7 phone access, free online banking, share certificates, insured deposits, a Christmas club, and kids accounts.

Ultimately, Hedrick said the goal of the credit union is to help its members achieve their financial goals and meet their needs, whatever they may be.

“If you don’t have the best credit, let’s see if we can help you. If you’ve been turned down before, maybe we can help you now. We’ll do whatever we can to help your situation and show you tools you can use to improve your credit,” she said.

For more information on Indiana Heartland FCU, visit indianaheartland.org, stop by at 402 S. Berkley Road, Kokomo, or call 765-854-3067.