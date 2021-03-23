Indiana Behavior Analysis Academy begins offering speech therapy

Indiana Behavior Analysis Academy (IBAA) once again is expanding its team to better serve children in the community with autism.

The ABA therapy center, which works with children with autism, has added a speech pathologist who will work with individuals enrolled in the ABA program as well as offer services to the community.

"We hope to help support children who may not require intensive ABA therapy but who might benefit from speech services," said IBAA Owner Lisa Steward. "Delays or deficits in communication are associated with the autism diagnosis, so a lot of what we do in ABA therapy does target those needs. Having the additional support of a speech pathologist will complement the work we are doing and address additional concerns with articulation, feeding, etc.” said Steward.

The pathologist, Courtney Dubay, CCC-SLP, has a special interest in working with children with autism spectrum disorders and their families. She has experience and training in pediatric feeding and swallowing, as well as working with children with hearing loss and cochlear implants.

She has worked with children with articulation and phonological disorders, childhood apraxia of speech, expressive and receptive language disorders, Down syndrome, cognitive impairments, specific learning disabilities, and children using speech-generating devices.

Dubay will support IBAA's learners and team when identifying a mode of communication for those who enroll with limited communication. With the technology available today, Steward said so many options are available to children to help them to communicate in a way that works for them.

“In addition to working on vocal communication, children may benefit from learning sign language, utilizing picture exchange system, and/or an augmentative communication device. The SLP will identify need and select the best approach for the individual child and family,” Steward said.

Technology is making communication systems more accessible for children. While devices and communication systems used to cost thousands of dollars and require waiting periods, kids now can access them very quickly and through a tablet for a reasonable fee, according to Steward.

Registration for the speech therapy program begins in April. For more information, call 765-419-0411.