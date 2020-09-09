This was the inaugural year for the Bona Vista Golf Classic, and our team was overwhelmed by the success of the event.

Earlier this year we were forced to cancel the Disability Awareness basketball game and the 2020 Soupley’s Greatest Spectacle in Tasting, our largest fund-raising event, due to the pandemic. The Bona Vista development team quickly strategized a new plan to compensate for this lost funding, as well as create an event in which we could reassign current and pledged sponsorships.

On Friday, Aug. 28, we hosted our golf classic at Wildcat Creek Golf Course. The main event sponsor was Smith Financial, and our partner was Soupley's Wine and Spirits. Alongside these two businesses were many additional sponsors and donors that made the event possible. Many of our sponsors were shifted from the two canceled events to the golf classic, and while this was a successful one-time event for 2020, we still are seeking donations to supplement missed opportunities due to the pandemic.

It was a nine-hole outing with 36 spots for four-person teams. We filled 34 of these team spots with people that wanted to help raise money for the children and adults served by the programs at Bona Vista. Some people came to win; some people came to give. Everyone that came had fun.

We offered cash prizes for the top three teams, a 50/50 drawing, multiple golf contests, door prizes, and beer and wine tastings throughout the course. The included lunch was catered by the Bona Vista Bistro, a program for the adults that we serve that teaches food preparation and safety. There were also complimentary Tito's cocktails and various beers.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The afternoon did bring with it some intermittent showers, but the teams didn't see any reason to let that stop the fun. Most teams played through the rain and finished all nine holes. Afterward, everyone gathered in the banquet hall to dry off, enjoy a drink, and see the winning scores.

Third place went to Kevin Summers, Colton Summers, Chris Beatty and Andrew Roe. The second-place team was Bill Eldridge, Nick Brantley, Eric Creighton, and John Hodson. The team that secured first place included Jack Hingst, Billy Cardwell, Jesse Carson and Josh Hupp.

The event was staffed by many volunteers that stood in the blazing sun and, then, pouring rain. We are so thankful for our employees and community members that support us by helping out with events.

Plans already have started for next year’s Golf Classic, including more beer and wine tastings on the course and additional contests with prizes. Our team has learned a lot this go around, and we look forward to turning this successful event into a tradition for Bona Vista supporters.