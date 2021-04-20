In the minds of the bestsellers: Kokomo author starts podcast interviewing bestselling authors in thriller, crime

When they say don’t meet your heroes, one local author has found that to be bad advice.

Just over a year ago, Kokomo author and screenwriter Sean Cameron started a video podcast with two other writers from around the U.S. to interview bestselling authors in the thriller and crime genre. In the time since, the trio has landed some of the biggest names in the industry, and getting to know them, Cameron said, has been both inspirational and a dream come true.

“It is a writer’s dream,” Cameron said. “If somebody wouldn’t enjoy this, I have a hard time relating to them because, whatever your field is, if you could hang out for an hour every week with a giant in that field and talk about and learn from them and hear the behind-the-scenes stories, we get all that stuff.”

Since launching the podcast, Cameron has interviewed the likes of New York Times Bestselling authors Jack Carr, Marc Cameron, Brad Taylor, Daniel Pyne, Andrew Mayne, Don Bentley, Mark Greaney, Hank Phillippi Ryan, Brad Thor, and more.

The idea for the podcast came about a bit by accident. Cameron has spent most of his writing career screenwriting, and he’s scripted episodes for ABC’s “General Hospital.” But a year-and-a-half ago, he began trying his hand at novel writing and attended a convention for thriller writers in New York City called ThrillerFest.

It was there where he met two other authors, Chris Albanese – a former secret service agent turned author – and Mike Houtz – a former doctor turned author. The three became fast friends.

“By the end of the night, people were asking if we went to college together because we had this sort of chemistry, and we were at the bar one night, which is where all of the good networking goes. It’s very casual, but the authors are extremely accessible. I’m talking about the biggest names in thriller and crime writing. They’re just hanging out, and they’ll talk to you as much as you want,” said Cameron, a 1988 Kokomo High School graduate.

David Brown, a representative with a publishing company, overheard the banter from Cameron, Albanese, and Houtz while they were meeting with these authors and suggested the three should start a podcast interviewing authors and said he could even help them book guests.

Cameron, Albanese, and Houtz kept in contact following the conference, and the suggestion of starting a podcast never left their minds. “Why not?” they thought.

“We thought it would be a good way to help the genre but also just to get to meet the people that we admire and can learn from,” Cameron said.

A month later, they had their first podcast, an in-depth interview with author Jack Carr, a rising star who was coming off the success of his debut novel and quickly became a New York Times bestselling author.

Dubbed “The Crew Reviews,” the podcast aimed to give authors a laid-back atmosphere that had a “meet-your-favorite-author-at-the-bar vibe,” said Cameron, kind of like how it was for them at ThrillerFest.

“They seemed to like that. Plus the fact that we were writers, we asked questions that the typical interviewer they worked with in the past might not have asked because it came from a writer’s point of view. And from there, we got more of a following, and that’s how it grew,” Cameron said.

Each Monday, a new podcast is put out, and Cameron said he’s been grateful that, over the past year, he and his co-hosts never have had to scramble to find guests. Just about every author they’ve invited to be on the show has been on it.

Cameron said he was fortunate enough to invite his first writing hero, author David Morrell, the creator of the successful Rambo franchise starring Sylvester Stallone, to be on “The Crew Reviews.” Cameron said there hasn’t been an author who hasn’t been a pleasure to interview.

“There’s that old adage, ‘Don’t meet your heroes,’ and I’ve found that, in this case, to be the exact opposite,” Cameron said. “It’s been a true pleasure. There were people we were nervous about interviewing just because of their stature, like David Morrell for instance, and we talked to him for three hours. It’s just been wonderful.”

While the goal initially never was to monetize the podcast, opportunities have come about. Each podcast features a mini-trailer for a book that opens the show, and as the audience grew, Cameron said he found there was a need for book trailers. He and his co-hosts since have been working on a side business called Gnaw Bone creating book trailers.

And while podcasting has proved time-consuming, the co-hosts still find time to do their own writing. For Cameron, the interviews with other authors have sparked inspiration and new ways to get in the right mindset to write.

Cameron learned that author Robert Dugoni, whose novels have landed spots on the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, BookSense, and Amazon bestseller lists, starts every writing session by reading a chapter from Stephen King’s “The Green Mile.”

“He does it to remind him of the standard that he’s trying to reach every day because, in that book, King hits all the senses. You smell the scene. You see the scene. You feel the scene. You hear the scene, and that’s the standard of excellence he’s trying to reach. That’s how he attempts to reach it every day, by reminding himself what that is before he begins,” he said.

Cameron took the author's advice to heart right away, and he now starts every one of his writing sessions by reading a chapter from books by Morrell, Gregg Hurwitz, and Robert Loveland. If he’s looking for plotting inspiration, he’ll grab a Loveland book. If it’s atmosphere and description he’s needing, he picks up the Hurwitz book, and if it's character he’s looking to develop, it’s Morrell for him.

Now, the author is looking forward to wrapping up his own debut novel and continuing to spotlight those who have made it in the industry.

“The Crew Reviews” can be found anywhere podcasts are available. The podcast also can be found at www.thecrewreviews.com and on YouTube.