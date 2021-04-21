In honor of ICBA Community Banking Month in April, Community First Bank of Indiana and the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) are shining a spotlight on community banks’ outsized role in fostering economic wellbeing and meeting the financial needs of their consumers and local communities.

“As a local small business ourselves, we are invested in building a legacy of prosperity for our customers, while enhancing the communities we all call home,” Robb Blume, president and CEO at Community First Bank said. “Community First Bank invites the citizens of Howard County to explore how we can help them throughout their financial journey as we work together to help them achieve their personal and business goals—all while keeping deposits local and boosting our local community.”

Community banks take in local deposits and redistribute them back into the community—making more than 60 percent of small-business loans. They also contribute tax dollars that help maintain local municipalities and keep local neighborhoods viable and vibrant because serving the best interests of their customers is fundamental to their business philosophy. Community banks:

• Are America’s most trusted lenders and have a 73 percent net satisfaction score compared to 58 percent for large banks and just 37 percent for online lenders, according to a Federal Reserve study.

• Are committed lenders with loan growth that has outpaced noncommunity banks for eight years.

• Demonstrate safety and soundness with higher capital ratios and better loan quality than the largest institutions.

• Offer high-tech, high-touch service. This gives consumers access to modern-day conveniences while maintaining the high-quality customer service for which community banks are known.

• Have a strong track record in helping underserved Americans by focusing a relatively large share of their resources in low- and moderate-income tracts.

• Understand and embrace local small businesses. In fact, community banks make more than 60 percent of all small business loans under $1 million.

• Give back to their communities. Civic service is a way of life for community bankers. Find more information on the ways Community First Bank gives back at CFBindiana.com/community-involvement.

“Local market knowledge, relationship-based lending, and civic-minded service are community banking hallmarks

and the cornerstone to our industry’s success and longevity,” ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey said.

“ICBA is proud to represent community banks nationwide and support their efforts to build better communities through a strengthened local economy.”