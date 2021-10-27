Hunting for Ghosts

Hailey Alexander remembers playing at a friend’s house when she was little. During her visit the friend’s grandmother walked out of her bedroom, and Alexander asked who the man was that followed her.

Alexander’s friend told her that no one was following her grandmother.

Alexander described the man she saw. His appearance matched that of her friend’s late grandfather, a man Alexander had never seen before.

That was Alexander’s first encounter with the paranormal. Now she seeks it out.

Alexander, her husband and father-in-law are ghost hunters. The desire to search for the spirits came after watching paranormal investigation shows on television. Her husband soon booked their first expedition for her 30th birthday at The Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville.

The sanatorium opened in 1910 to treat tuberculosis patients and closed in 1981 after serving as a geriatric medical facility. The building and property fell into disrepair until The Waverly Hills Historical Society took over in 2001 and began renovations to preserve it as a historical site.

The sanatorium also offer ghost hunts.

Alexander’s first adventure at Waverly resulted in a surprise when it was over. She had stepped into a room and said, “We don’t want to scare you. We just want to say hi.”

Her husband, Chad, had been videotaping. After they got home and reviewed the footage, they heard a faint “hi” on the tape in reply to Alexander’s earlier greeting.

“It was the coolest thing,” she said. “We both had goosebumps.”

Since that first investigation, the Alexanders have been to multiple locations looking for ghosts. There’s been the Randolph County Asylum in Winchester, the Blackford County Jail in Hartford City and Whispers Estate in Mitchell.

But Waverly Hills has always provided something a little extra. Video footage from their last visit in July revealed a camera-shy shadow.

“I was sitting on the floor and [my husband] was holding the video camera, panning across the room and that’s when you see it — [a shadow] sort of ducks down like it’s trying to get out of view, like it doesn’t want to be seen. As he pans away it comes back up in the frame,” she said.

Alexander believes they might have captured footage of Waverly Hills’ famous ghost, Big Black.

Getting started as paranormal investigators was fairly easy for the Alexanders. Their starter equipment was a $20 voice recorder purchased at Best Buy and a video camera they used to record family videos. She said eBay is also a great source for beginners.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“It’s kind of crazy the equipment you can get,” she said of the auction website.

They’ve since added a video camera with night vision and an electromagnetic field (EMF) reader. She also suggests having flashlights for more than the obvious reason.

One popular technique in the ghost hunting community is using flashlights that turn on and off using a dial at the bottom of the handle. The ghost hunter will turn one or more flashlights on but keep the lights dimmed. They will then ask yes or no questions in hopes a spirit will turn the flashlight dial and brighten the light in response.

The Flashlight Technique was especially successful for Alexander at Whispers Estate.

“We believed we were talking with a little girl named Rachel. She was the daughter of Dr. Gibbons, who built the house, or his wife,” she said. “The girl died in the house after a fire accident, and the wife also passed in the house from pneumonia.”

Alexander recalled sitting in the doctor’s office waiting room and the flashlight turning on when she asked if someone was in the room with her and her husband. She smelled a floral perfume. Whenever she asked if Rachel was in the room, the light would brighten. It’s reported the room is a favorite spot of the spirit known as Rachel.

Alexander believes an initial paranormal experience, like her childhood experience at her friend’s home, is what gets a lot of ghost hunters into the hobby.

“They’ve had an experience and say, ‘I can’t explain why this happened so I am going to look into it,’” she said. “They find other people who have had experiences, and they get together and form a group.”

Belief in the paranormal has been increasing in America. Chapman University, in Orange, California, has studied “America’s Top Fears” since 2015, which also includes a look at the paranormal. The recent results found that 52.7% of Americans surveyed believed in haunted houses. They found 72% of those surveyed believed in some form of paranormal activity, be it ghosts, aliens or even the mental ability of telekinesis — moving items with one’s mind.

America’s top fear over the past year was corrupt government officials (79.6%). Ghosts were in the bottom 10 of the list with just 9.4% of responders reporting fear of spirits, followed by zombies at 9.3% and such things as whites no longer being a majority (8.7%) and clowns (5.6%).

Alexander said a healthy amount of skepticism is good. She and her husband always try to debunk any of their experiences.

“If we hear a sound, we make sure it wasn’t a draft or that somebody bumped something and we didn’t see them do it,” she said.

She also encourages newcomers to treat ghost hunting as if they are visiting someone’s home. Be polite, she said. Ask for permission before entering a room and thank spirits for their cooperation when departing. She said don’t antagonize spirits, don’t ask for violence and don’t try to summon anything. And also ask spirits to remain in their current location when leaving. You don’t want anything following you home.

But mostly Alexander hopes people will keep an open mind.

“Even when you are skeptical, you never know what you might experience and that could be what changes your mind,” she said.