Humane society to reopen further next month

The Kokomo Humane Society will reopen further late next month, allowing potential adopters and animal lovers to again enjoy the Cat Café and meet with pets they’re interested in adopting.

The next phase of reopening comes after the shelter moved to appointment-only arrangements during COVID-19, though it won’t quite return to how it was pre-pandemic. Adopters still will be encouraged to pick out animals on the shelter’s website that they’re interested in meeting to set up one-on-one time with them, and the popular Cat Café will open first the first time since the pandemic by appointment.

“I’m looking forward to opening up a little more, but the reality is — we’ve talked to shelters and different people around the country and a lot in Indiana — and they’re feeling the same way. We found a lot of ways that work better, and it’s nice that we got something good out of COVID,” said Karen Wolfe, executive director of the Kokomo Humane Society.

One of the ways that Wolfe found works better is having potential adopters set up appointments first. Instead of having the public walk through the dog kennels and cat cages to look at the animals, encouraging adopters to find pets they think they might be interested in adopting online first has been better for the adopters and pets, she said.

When people are walking through the dog kennels, dogs are barking and jumping, and Wolfe said that makes it difficult for potential adopters to get a good idea of a pet’s personality with all of the distractions.

“The dogs generally don’t show well in the kennels … so picking out a dog to meet rather than walking through and trying to focus on it that way, we’re finding the adoption experience is better,” she said.

As for the cats, without the public walking through visiting with them, she said they’re healthier than they’ve ever been. One, there’s less exposure to germs, and two, there’s less stress for the felines, Wolfe said.

“The cats have been so much healthier because we don’t have a lot of people coming through,” she said. “Then especially if they’re in the cages and a bunch of people come through, they get stressed out because they don’t want people around or because they want attention. Either way, it’s just stress, and stress for cats is a bad thing because it makes them sick.”

So, adopters will continue to be encouraged to look at the adoptable pets, which are listed on the shelter’s website and updated frequently, to pick out a pet or a few pets they’d like to meet. In addition, staff can make recommendations on pets they think have the personality someone is looking for and fits their situation. Adopters are required to have an adoption application approved beforehand.

For those who don’t have a computer or internet access to pre-select pets, they can visit the shelter and use provided tablets to browse the available pets.

As for the Cat Café, it once again will open. At least for the time being, it will be open by appointment only, allowing the public to mingle with cats in an enclosed room and on the “catio.” Private parties again also will be able to be booked.

While the shelter has adjusted its procedures during COVID-19, Wolfe said, in a lot of ways, the adjustments have been good. One of the changes included the launch of a foster-to-adopt program, which allowed people to foster dogs for two weeks to determine if the dog is a good fit for them. If so, they officially adopt the pet after the two weeks. If not, the dog is returned after the two-week period, and Wolfe said even that is a win-win. The shelter then has more information about the dog’s personality, and the dog also was able to get a break for the shelter.

That program will continue, as Wolfe said it’s been a big success.

For those wanting to interact with the pets more than they’re able to on an appointment-only basis, Wolfe encouraged them to register to become a volunteer. Volunteers are able to walk the dogs or hang out with the cats to provide interaction and TLC.

For more information on available pets, adoption applications, or volunteer applications, visit kokomohumane.org.