Humane society seeks pet story submissions from adopters

The Kokomo Humane Society is asking adopters to share their stories of how their pets, adopted from the shelter, have changed their lives for the better for the chance for both the adopter and shelter to win prizes.
Each story submitted is a chance for Kokomo Humane Society to win up to $100,000 in grant awards, and if an adopter’s story is chosen, that person will win a Petco shopping spree and BOBS from Sketchers shoes.
“People write stories about their pets that they’ve adopted from us, and then if they win, we get money,” said Karen Wolfe, executive director of the Kokomo Humane Society.
The contest, dubbed “Holiday Wishes,” has been put on by the Petco Foundation since 2013, and the Kokomo Humane Society has yet to win.
“We’d love to win this year,” said Wolfe.
Adopters can submit their stories online at https://www.petcofoundation.org/holiday-wishes/ until Sept. 23. The applications ask for a contact at the humane society, which is kzwolfe@kokomohumane.org, and the phone number is 765-450-6159.